Is Mike Tyson Worried His Legacy Will Be Hurt If Jake Paul Knocks Him Out?

Some didn’t think it’d happen, but all signs point toward Netflix’s superfight being inevitable. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to box each other on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Many realities are encircling the fight, including their 30-year age difference and the potential of their bout being the most-watched combat sports event of all time thanks to Netflix’s involvement. Another possible post-fight reality is that Iron Mike and his supporters are living in a world where “The Problem Child” puts him out cold.

Tyson’s 58, Paul’s 27, and unfortunately, a man closing in on his 60s doesn’t have the same sort of physical resilience that he had in his 20s and 30s. Although “Iron Mike” has shown on social media that he still has terrifying power and respectable speed, it’s unclear if his chin can withstand Paul’s heavy hands, especially because this match is at heavyweight.

But, if the former world champion gets clipped and slept by Paul, don’t expect him to link it to his revered in-the-ring legacy. During a face-to-face interview put on by Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s organization that’s behind the match, Tyson was asked about the possibility of a record-blemishing blunder. And he put no stock in the idea.

“I don’t look at my life as a legacy,” Tyson said. “Legacy to me is ego. Who the f*** cares about legacy? I will be dead too one day. But, [Paul’s] not going to win.”

Iron Mike Has Been a Household Name for Decades

Questioning the damage Tyson’s legacy takes should he lose emphatically is a natural thing to do. Besides Muhammad Ali, Iron Mike is the most recognizable name in boxing history. He built his reputation on the shoulders of iconic knockouts and his eccentric personality.

He’s only suffered a handful of defeats as a boxer. His record sits at 50 wins, six losses and two no-contests, with 44 victories coming via KO/TKO. He went to war with the biggest heavyweight names of his generation, including Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.

Tyson is one of the few athletes who has transcended their sport — think Lionel Messi with soccer or Conor McGregor with mixed martial arts. He hasn’t boxed professionally since 2005 but remains one of the biggest sporting names out there through appearances, acting, and his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Fans last saw Tyson in competition in 2020 when he fought fellow former world champion Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition match.

If Tyson falls to Paul, the main caveat pointed out by fans will be his age. Tyson is closer to collecting social security than being in his physical prime. Still, Tyson signed the contract, and they’re clashing in a professionally sanctioned affair.

Paul’s Looking to Add Another Combat Sports Champion to His Legacy

Regardless of what Iron Mike thinks about legacy, a boxing resume is a very real thing. And if Paul gets through Tyson, he’ll add the biggest head to his mantel thus far. Sitting at 10-1, Paul’s been at it for around five years.

Seven of his victories have come by KO/TKO, including when he silenced former UFC welterweight champion Tyson Woodley. He’s beaten two other ex-MMA champs, former UFC middleweight ruler Anderson Silva and former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Paul’s made it clear his ultimate goal with boxing is to become a world champion. But, if he can’t get through a 58-year-old Iron Mike, the dream may stay exactly that: a dream.