Jake Paul Makes Massive Announcement 3 Days After Outclassing Mike Tyson

Inspired by the massive success of his fight against Mike Tyson and its co-main event championship bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul announced his next move in boxing.

“My boxing path forward: Building MVP (the company will be focused on women & prospects and cultural events in any sport), becoming a world champion, and doing massive events along the way,” Paul wrote in a post on X on November 18, three days after defeating Tyson via a unanimous decision.

The Paul-Tyson fight surpassed $18 million in gate receipts from 70,000 fans, which doubled the previous Texas gate record of $9 million during the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders bout in 2021.

Paul’s decisive win over Tyson was streamed by 60 million households, according to Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, which peaked at 65 million.

Taylor’s controversial win over Serrano in their rematch for the undisputed super lightweight world championship belt drew nearly 50 million households, which Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions claimed as likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

Amanda Serrano Retracts Dirty Fighting Accusation Against Katie Taylor

Taylor outpointed Serrano on all three judges’ scorecards 95-94. But her second straight win over her rival was tainted with controversy, with Serrano suffering a nasty cut over her right eye from an accidental headbutt.

Serrano accused Taylor of headbutting her on purpose.

“[Taylor] kept headbutting me,” Serrano said during her post-fight interview. “But we knew that from the very beginning, from the first fight. That’s what they do. She did not only fight; she did it with Chantelle Cameron. Listen, I’m a Boricua. I’m going to die in this ring no matter how many cuts I have in my face.”

Amanda Serrano seeing her eye cut for the first time 😬 #SerranoTaylor #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/3bFecXWh8E — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Taylor received a warning twice for excessive use of her head, and then a point was deducted from her score during the eighth round.

However, Serrano retracted her statement the following day with a lengthy post on X.

Congratulations to Katie Taylor on her decision win,” Serrano wrote. “Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle, and you say things you shouldn’t say. I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent, and these were never my intentions to Katie. She and I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in the ring. In no way should I ever have said she did it purposely, it’s her style that makes for them.

“I’m not perfect, and tho I try my hardest to be the nicest person I can be, I’m human & being emotionally hurt can sometimes misguide you in what you say.”

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Sets Record in Sports Betting

Not only did the Paul-Tyson fight make a killing at streaming views and gate records, but also on sports betting.

According to Darren Rovell of Cllct Media, BetMGM claimed that the Tyson-Paul was its most bet combat sport fight (MMA & boxing) in its history.

“The fight had three times the bets and four times the money vs. any other combat fight in its history. 67% of the money was on Tyson,” Rovell wrote on X.

BetMGM is not only confined to the U.S., as it also received its license to operate in the UK last year. According to newbettingsites.uk, BetMGM is among the top 10 best new bookmakers in the UK.

More people from the U.S. and UK placed their bets on Tyson turning back the clock to beat Paul.

However, Tyson’s age showed up in the fight as he could not sustain his energy throughout the eight-two-minute round.

Tyson only landed 18 of his punches, while Paul connected on 78 of 278 punches, according to the CompuBox punch stats, leading to the unanimous decision victory for the social media star, who improved to 11-1.