Jake Paul Slams Conor McGregor After Sexual Assault Verdict

Jake Paul took a shot at Conor McGregor after the former UFC two-weight champion was found guilty of the sexual assault charges a woman filed against him in a civil lawsuit.

“Dana [White] hits his wife. Conor’s convicted of rape. But I’m the bad guy?” Paul wrote in a post on X that has been deleted following the multiple reports of McGregor’s guilty verdict.

However, contrary to Paul’s post, McGregor will not be convicted since it was only a civil lawsuit. No criminal charges were filed as prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence and a conviction was unlikely, according to the Associated Press.

The Dublin’s High Court asked McGregor to pay 248,000 euros ($257,000) to Nikita Hand, the complainant who publicly came forward.

According to the Associated Press, Hand testified that McGregor put her in a chokehold on Dec. 9, 2018, after a Christmas party and later told her, “Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times.”

McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission on Oct. 8, 2018 at UFC 229 in their lightweight championship fight.

Hand suffered a bruise that the paramedic who examined her the next day testified that she “had never before seen someone with that intensity of bruising,” the Associated Press reported. A doctor also testified that Hand suffered multiple injuries.

Conor McGregor to Appeal Court’s Decision

McGregor, who was accompanied by his partner Dee Devlin, maintained his innocence and claimed it was consensual sex.

But the jury, composed of eight women and four men, did not believe his testimony, per the Associated Press.

McGregor plans to appeal the decision, he announced on X.

“I will be appealing today’s decision. The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide,” he wrote on X.

Jake Paul-Conor McGregor Spicy Exchange

Following Paul’s unanimous decision win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson on Nov. 15, the YouTuber-turned-fighter called out McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul wrote on X.

McGregor quickly responded, mocking Paul’s record of fighting over-the-hill fighters.

“Nakisa [Bidarian] already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal,” McGregor wrote, along with a photo of 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, in a now-deleted tweet on X.

McGregor has not fought since his back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He has a 1-3 record since losing to Nurmagomedov in 2018.

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in June. But it was cancelled two weeks before the fight, citing a toe injury sustained by McGregor.