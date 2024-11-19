Jake Paul Takes a Jab at Heavyweight Champ Daniel Dubois’ Title Shot Offer

Jake Paul responded sarcastically to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois’ offer for a legitimate title shot.

“Get in line,” Paul replied in the direct message between him and Dubois, which he shared on X on November 19, four days after winning an eight-round majority decision over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Dubois, who knocked out Anthony Joshua for the IBF heavyweight belt in September, personally called out Paul.

“Hi Jake, good business on the weekend, but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on,” Dubois wrote.

Paul took delight in Dubois calling him out and used the moment to slight Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed light heavyweight champion.

“Man [has] been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard. Hahaha! But [expletive] it! I’m going to have [my business manager] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans,” Paul wrote, along with the leaked direct message of Dubois to him.

Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha But fuck it…I'm going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans

Dubois, 27, is in his prime and boasts a 22-2 record, with 21 of his wins via knockout.

Paul, also 27, has an 11-1 record with seven knockouts. His only loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury, who was 23 years old when he beat Paul via split decision in February 2023.

Tommy is the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Artur Beterbiev Doubles Down on Title Fight Offer

Beterviev, who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light heavyweight belts, is serious with his offer to fight Paul.

“After four years, it’s time to have serious challenges. Didn’t notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?” Beterviev said to Paul on X.

The undisputed light heavyweight champion was replying to Paul, who laughed off the offer and boasted he runs today’s boxing.

“Just seen this….top 5 pound-for-pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in, and I run this sport,” Paul wrote on X, quoting a tweet about Beterbiev’s offer to fight Paul.

The bad blood between Beterviev and Paul started when the social media star-turned-boxer told DAZN in 2022 that he’d rather fight him than Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a very close majority decision (114–114, 115–113 and 116–112) in October for the undisputed title.

Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Breaks Gate Record in Texas

With current boxing champions lining up, Paul has earned notoriety as the boxing’s biggest draw after his unanimous decision victory over Tyson was a massive success.

The Paul-Tyson fight drew over 72,300 fans and brought in $18,117,072 in total revenue, per ESPN, which is now the highest-grossing gate at AT&T Stadium for a combat sports event.

The event streamed live on Netflix doubled the previous Texas gate record of $9 million during the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders bout in 2021.

Paul implied during the pre-fight press conference that he would earn double the money Tyson was getting from the match.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said in the press conference.

Tyson earned an estimated $20 million payday.

No wonder Dubois and Beterbiev are racing against each other to have a slice of the pie.