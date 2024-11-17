Jake Paul Has Perfect Response to Francis Ngannou’s Slap Threat

Jake Paul dismissed PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s threat after the social media star defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson via a unanimous decision on November 15.

“Next time I see this Jake Paul guy, I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps,” Ngannou posted on X shortly after Paul’s decisive victory over Tyson.

Ngannou referenced Tyson’s hard slap on Paul’s face during an intense pre-fight weigh-in. However, Paul had the last laugh as he dominated the 58-year-old Tyson, winning in all three judges’ scorecards 114–114, 115–113 and 116–112.

Ngannou’s threat did not bother Paul, who was dismissive in his response.

“Clout chasing doesn’t suit you, legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all,” Paul wrote on X.

A few hours after Paul’s tweet, Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic in a brutal third-round win to retain his UFC heavyweight title.

Ngannou left UFC after he only earned $3,779,500 despite his impressive 17-3-0 record. He signed with PFL, which included a clause that he can also box. Ngannou went on to earn $10 million payday each in a boxing match against Tyson Fury and more than that against Anthony Joshua.

Meanwhile, Paul’s prized money in the Tyson fight alone, which he said would be $40 million, eclipsed Ngannou’s career earnings.

‘Tank’ Davis Calls Jake Paul a ‘Bozo’

Paul’s skyrocketing popularity and his cherry-picked fights that improved his professional record to 11-1 have rubbed boxing and combat sports champions the wrong way.

Ngannou was not the first professional champion to threaten Paul to put him in his place.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis also threatened to beat Paul and dismissed his victory over a washed-up Tyson.

“To the bozo that shared the ring with Mike, you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done [expletive],” Davis said on his Instagram story.

“One more thing. I’m going to beat the brakes off Jake when I catch them. Uppercut, jab, jab, left hook, uppercut, hook. Watch,” Davis added.

Paul also belittled Davis’ threat.

“Is there a height limit in boxing?” Paul asked during the post-fight press conference, making fun of Davis’ height.

The 5-foot-5 Davis, who is undefeated in 30 fights with 28 knockouts, is seven inches shorter than Paul.

The trash talk did not stop there as Paul doubled down on X.

“Gervonta Davis is just angry he’s not tall enough to ride rollercoaster at Disney World. I’m sorry, little buddy. I know it’s not fair,” Jake Paul said on X.

Artur Beterbiev Offers Jake Paul a Title Shot

Undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev is also fed up with Paul’s antics as he challenges him to a title fight.

“Jake Paul, what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I’m always open to suggestions,” Beterbiev said on his Instagram story.

‼️ Artur Beterbiev is offering Jake Paul a shot at his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles on Instagram today after the Mike Tyson fight… pic.twitter.com/gZ2pF8T0Er — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2024

Paul has yet to respond to Beterbiev’s challenge.

In 2022, Paul said he would rather fight Beterbiev than Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a very close majority decision (114–114, 115–113 and 116–112) in October for the undisputed title.

Jake Paul asked if he would rather fight Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev: “I would rather fight Beterbiev.” [@DAZNBoxing Show] pic.twitter.com/h0J6G7EFmk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 29, 2022

In January 2023, Beterbiev said he would be willing to fight Paul and beat him in the first round.

“Tell him to call me, call my promoter,” Beterbiev said at the time, per The U.S. Sun. “I’m ready to fight him I think it’s an easy fight for me. Do you think it’s a tough fight for me?

“If I’m a real boxing champion, I need to beat guys like Jake Paul in the first round, you know. But maybe something can happen, but if I’m a real champion, then I should be able to beat this guy in the first round.”