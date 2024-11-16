Mike Tyson Targets Another Celebrity to Fight After Jake Paul Loss

Former boxing world champion Mike Tyson returned to the ring on Friday night. And even though he left with a disappointing defeat, the 58-year-old combat sports icon might not be done. And he shared a name he’s interested in as a potential next opponent.

Besides his exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, “Iron Mike” hadn’t competed in a boxing match in nearly 20 years. But, that changed on November 15 when he stood opposite social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. In what turned out to be a glorified sparring match over eight rounds, Paul was ultimately awarded a unanimous decision.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani during the broadcast, Tyson was asked if he was ready to hang up his gloves for good. The ex-heavyweight king didn’t commit to anything. But, he did call out the man standing next to “The Problem Child,” Logan Paul.

“I don’t know,” Tyson said when asked about his fighting future. “It depends on the situation.”

Helwani continued to prod, asking Tyson if his “gut” told him he was done. “I don’t think so,” Tyson responded.

“You’ve got more in you?” Helwani followed up.

“Yeah… maybe his brother,” Tyson said, pointing at Logan.

Logan Paul Had a Strong Reaction to the Call-Out

Logan, who has a few boxing bouts under his belt, looked as confused as everyone else after hearing Tyson’s idea. Helwani turned the mic over to Logan for a response, and the 29-year-old replied: “Motherf*****, I’d kill you, Mike.”

“It’s on then,” Iron Mike laughed.

Although they both began boxing in 2018, Logan hasn’t tallied up the wins like his younger brother. He’s 0-1-1 against rival-turned-business-partner KSI. Like Jake, Logan also shared the ring with a boxing great. He fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021 but the exhibition contest wasn’t scored. Logan earned his only victory as a boxer last year after BJJ combatant Dillon Danis was disqualified in the final round of their match.

With the win on Netflix, Jake improved his professional boxing record to 11-1. On the other end, Iron Mike’s illustrious record fell to 50-7 and two no-contests.

Would Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul Actually Happen?

Considering Logan’s reaction to Tyson’s challenge, it seems like there have been no behind-the-scenes talks with Logan and Iron Mike about a fight. And after the performance Tyson turned in, it wouldn’t be surprising if Logan had zero interest in the match.

Tyson looked like a very fit 58-year-old man out there. But, that can only take a nearly 60-year-old fighter so far. Early fatiguing, and decreased physical resilience, speed, and agility — Tyson faced the reality of aging on Friday night.

After he was stung a few times by Jake’s power in the third round, Tyson and his legs appeared shot for most of the final frames. But, for the most part, his ring sense and patented defensive maneuvering kept him out of harm’s way.

Sure, a match with Logan and Tyson would likely drive some viewership. But, it’s hard to imagine it being the spectacle that was The Problem Child versus Iron Mike. The mystery is gone, fans know what Tyson will look like next time he fights. And it’s something most aren’t clamoring for.