Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Responds to Jake Paul Fight Controversy

Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh said in an interview with Fox News that she believes her dad would have been “excited” by how much money Mike Tyson made in the controversial Jake Paul fight.

Ali Walsh spoke to “Cavuto Live.” Many headlines also focused on her saying that her dad would have been “mortified” but she made that comment right after also saying he would have been excited. According to Walsh, Ali worked really hard to elevate the audiences for boxing so that fighters had a chance to make a living and be comfortable in retirement.

“Last night was exciting. It was really cool to see Mike in the ring again,” Ali Walsh told Cavuto. “It was awesome.”

“I think what daddy wanted is he wanted people to spend money to watch him fight and boxers didn’t make money like Tyson’s making,” she said. “That’s why I think Daddy would have been so excited he made that kind of money.”

She added, “Daddy would have been mortified because back then boxers didn’t make that much. They were fighting for their lives, and I think as my dad started to make boxing more entertainment, that’s when people came on board and that’s when boxers started after my dad to make a lot of money.”

The November 15 fight between Tyson, 55, and YouTuber Paul, 27, caused controversy because of Tyson’s age. Paul won the fight in a unanimous decision by the judges. Although it’s not clear exactly how much money Tyson made for the fight, some sites, like DraftKings, have quoted an expert suggesting that he made $20 million.

Ali Walsh is a twin who is the daughter of Ali and his second wife the former Belinda Boyd. She took the name Khalilah Ali after marrying the legendary boxer, according to Florida International University.

Muhammad Ali’s daughter Says That Her Father Was the 1st Boxer ‘to Actually Fight a Wrestler’

Cavuto noted that, in the 1970s, Ali “did the first of something like this by taking on a Japanese wrestler.”

“He did,” Ali’s daughter responded.

“It was a draw if I remember correctly, but it started something,” said Cavuto. “Some said it was the later MMA that undid boxing. This whole thing.”

“You’re right,” Walsh responded. “My dad really did go outside of his comfort zone. And he was the first boxer to actually fight a wrestler, so back then it was like, ‘Oh my God, we can actually commingle some techniques and combat sports can come together.’ That’s how MMA started, and my dad was the first to do it.”

She added, “I thought it was interesting for my dad to fight a wrestler.”

Rasheda Ali Walsh Said Her Dad Worked Hard to Make Sure Fighters Were Cared For

In the interview, Ali Walsh stressed that her dad wanted to make sure that fighters were cared for financially.

“My dad was instrumental in the ’90s with Senator McCain to create the Muhammad Ali law to protect fighters who were taken advantage of by promoters and managers,” she said to Cavuto.

“When he retired, he really wanted to help other fighters so when they get in their prime, and they’re done fighting, and they’re retired, that they have money and they have a quality of life. My dad was comfortable after retirement. Not all fighters had that opportunity, so my dad created a law to help them and protect them.”

Cavuto asked her what happened to boxing, saying, “When your dad left the scene, it just wasn’t as interesting. He was such a bigger-than-life figure; he was so funny, so quick on his feet. It got to be a mess.”

He said that Ali was “such a larger-than-life figure. Your dad started all of that,” adding, “He could sell anything.”

“My dad was so eloquent in saying that I’m bigger than boxing because he always wanted to let people know that boxing was his platform to introduce him to the world to do greater things,” Ali Walsh responded. “But also when he was Cassius Clay and changed his name and causing all this trouble. He wanted to bring eyes to the sport, and he did that. Before there were promoters and before there were the pr managers for boxers, he did that on his own.”