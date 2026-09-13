Andrea Celina, Ryan Garcia’s Ex-Wife & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrea Celina is a social media influencer best known as the ex-wife of WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia and the mother of two of his three children. Garcia, who also has an older daughter named Rylie, is preparing to defend his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Andrea Celina & Ryan Garcia Started Dating in 2019

Celina and Garcia began dating in 2019 and became parents before they were married.

Their first child together, daughter Bela, was born in December 2020. According to the former couple’s legal documents, Garcia and Celina married on January 14, 2021.

Garcia occasionally shared their relationship with his social media followers. During a 2021 trip to Hawaii, the boxer posted a photo of himself and Celina posing with a surfboard.

“In love with you 💍❤️,” he captioned the picture.

Celina has also shared family moments online, including vacation photos with Bela and videos featuring the mother and daughter together.

2. She Shares Mexican & Italian Heritage With Her Followers

Like Garcia, Celina has Mexican heritage, something she has incorporated into her social media content.

She has posted videos of herself preparing some of her favorite Mexican dishes and working on becoming more fluent in Spanish.

Celina has also spoken about her Italian roots. In 2023, she shared a video of herself making pizza with her grandfather, whom she calls “Nonno.”

3. Andrea Celina Is a Mother of 2

Celina and Garcia welcomed their second child, son Henry, in December 2023.

Garcia has spoken publicly about how important his children are to him. In April 2024, he posted a video of himself calling his young son.

“This is what matters in life, this is a huge reason why I fight and support protecting the kids. This is My son KING HENRY,” Garcia wrote.

Garcia is a father of three overall. In addition to Bela and Henry with Celina, he has a daughter named Rylie from his previous relationship with Catherine Gamez.

4. Ryan Garcia Announced Their Divorce Weeks After Henry’s Birth

Garcia announced his split from Celina in January 2024, only weeks after Henry was born.

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce,” Garcia wrote on Instagram Stories, via TMZ.

He said their children would remain the priority as they moved forward separately.

“As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids … I believe our devotion to our children is rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve,” Garcia continued.

Celina responded on her Instagram Stories by sharing a screenshot of Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie.”

5. Andrea Celina Has Built Her Own Social Media Following

Celina maintains a public presence separate from her famous ex-husband.

She has amassed more than 150,000 Instagram followers despite keeping her posts relatively limited. Her content includes outfits, travel, and occasional family moments.

Celina also has more than 45,000 TikTok followers, where she has shared lifestyle videos, travel vlogs, recipes, and footage featuring Bela.