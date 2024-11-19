Suspended Boxer Wants to ‘Go After Jake Paul for Uncle Mike’

Ryan Garcia is eyeing Jake Paul after an exhibition match in Japan in December, the suspended boxer revealed on November 18.

“[Alright], I’ve been quiet for some time, but I’ve been cooking on some plans before my actual return to the ring,” Garcia wrote on X. “Here is the plan before April, exhibition [match] in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging Manny [Pacquiao] and tried to knock him out. And then go after [Paul] Jake for Uncle Mike [Tyson].”

Garcia was handed a one-year suspension from boxing after failing a drug test following his wild upset win over Devin Haney in April. The result was overturned and declared a no-contest on June 20. He was fined $1.1 million after he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug.

Garcia was 3.2 lbs. over the 140-lb. limit for the WBC super lightweight championship bout.

His opponent for the exhibition match is Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, who beat up Pacquiao in July in the contest that was scored an official draw by default, with no official judges present ringside.

Garcia has a 24-1-1 record with 20 knockouts. He held the WBC interim lightweight championship belt in 2021 after the seventh-round stoppage of Luke Campbell.

If Garcia seriously pursues a Paul fight, he may need to bulk up as the social media star-turned-boxer weighed 227 lbs. against Tyson.

Paul has his sights set on earning a championship fight in the cruiserweight division, which has a 200-lb. limit, within the next two years.

“I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul said, per AP. “I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline.”

Mike Tyson Shares Near-Death Experience Before Facing Jake Paul

Tyson, 58, failed to turn back the clock against Paul, who scored a majority decision.

Paul outlanded Tyson 78-18, according to the CompuBox punch stats.

Despite the loss, Tyson was proud of surviving the fight at his age and following a near-death experience in the months leading up to the event.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he wrote.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”

Tyson earned an estimated $20 million payday for fighting the YouTube star.

Conor McGregor Takes a Dig at Jake Paul

Paul called out Conor McGregor after beating Tyson.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul wrote on X.

But the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion appears to be not interested in fighting Paul.

Instead of accepting his challenge, McGregor made fun of Paul for fighting washed-up fighters to fill up his 11-1 professional record.

“Nakisa [Bidarian] already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal,” McGregor wrote, along with a photo of 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, in a now-deleted tweet on X.

The 36-year-old McGregor last fought in 2021, losing in the first round via technical knockout to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after rolling his ankle.