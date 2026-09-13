Ryan Garcia’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Garcia has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, after emerging as one of boxing’s biggest commercial attractions and collecting multiple eight-figure paydays.

Another lucrative night awaits the 28-year-old on September 12. Garcia defends his WBC welterweight championship against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the fighters expected to split a reported purse of approximately $30 million. The exact figure has not been officially disclosed.

Here are five fast facts about Garcia’s net worth, boxing earnings and family.

1. Ryan Garcia’s Net Worth Is Estimated at $50 Million

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Garcia’s fortune at $50 million as of September 2026. As with other celebrity net-worth figures, that total is an estimate assembled from publicly available information rather than a verified accounting of Garcia’s assets and liabilities.

The number nevertheless illustrates how dramatically Garcia’s earning power has grown.

For comparison, The Sporting News cited a Celebrity Net Worth estimate of approximately $20 million before Garcia’s April 2024 fight against Devin Haney.

Since then, Garcia has competed in several major events, including his fights against Haney, Rolando Romero and Mario Barrios, before arriving at his September 2026 title defense against Benn.

Fight purses should not be treated as additions to net worth dollar-for-dollar. Fighters can have substantial expenses involving taxes, management, trainers, training camps and other business costs.

2. Garcia Is Expected to Make About $15 Million Against Conor Benn

Garcia’s fight against Benn could add another enormous payday to his career earnings.

Heavy reported that the most consistent estimate puts the combined purse at approximately $30 million, with Garcia and Benn expected to receive about $15 million apiece. Nevada no longer requires public purse disclosures, however, so those numbers are estimates rather than official commission figures.

The fight carries stakes beyond the money.

Garcia captured the WBC welterweight championship by defeating Mario Barrios in February 2026. His meeting with Benn is the first defense of that title, according to UFC’s official fight-week coverage.

A victory would allow Garcia to pursue the kind of championship unification bouts that could produce still more substantial paydays.

3. Garcia Said He Made $30 Million Fighting Gervonta Davis

Garcia’s commercial drawing power was firmly established by his April 2023 showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

ESPN reported that the event generated more than 1.1 million pay-per-view buys and over $22 million at the gate. Garcia said he earned approximately $30 million despite losing by seventh-round knockout.

That single reported payday amounts to more than half of Garcia’s current estimated $50 million net worth, underscoring the difference between gross career earnings and accumulated personal wealth.

Garcia also generated another major payday against Devin Haney in 2024, although that bout eventually came with a financial penalty. The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for one year following positive tests for ostarine, changed his victory to a no-contest and required him to forfeit his disclosed $1.2 million purse. ESPN reported that his actual guaranteed earnings were millions higher.

4. Ryan Garcia Has 3 Children & Reconciled With Wife Andrea Celina

Garcia is a father of three children.

His oldest daughter, Rylie, was born in 2019 during Garcia’s relationship with Catherine Gamez. Garcia later began a relationship with Andrea “Drea” Celina, with whom he has daughter Bela and son Henry.

Garcia and Celina married in January 2021. Their relationship later became publicly turbulent, and Garcia announced plans for a divorce shortly after Henry was born in December 2023.

By 2025, however, Garcia had moved to dismiss the divorce and reconciled with Celina, according to reporting ahead of the Benn fight. Celina has subsequently appeared alongside Garcia again, including around his world-title victory over Barrios.

The couple’s relationship is likely to receive renewed attention around Garcia’s championship defense, but his three children remain the clearest family detail for readers looking up his personal life.

5. Garcia’s Father Henry Is His Trainer & His Brother Sean Is Also a Boxer

Boxing has long been a Garcia family business.

Ryan’s parents are Henry and Lisa Garcia, and both were heavily involved in his development from childhood. The Los Angeles Times reported that they became boxing officials after Ryan started fighting at age 7 and traveled extensively during an amateur career that included more than 200 bouts and 15 national championships.

Henry eventually became part of his son’s professional corner and returned as Ryan’s lead trainer before his 2026 title fight against Barrios. Garcia told The Ring that he believed returning to his father was the right decision after working with prominent trainers including Eddy Reynoso, Joe Goossen and Derrick James.

Ryan’s younger brother, Sean Garcia, is also a professional boxer. Celebrity Net Worth notes that Ryan grew up with Sean and three sisters — Demi, Sasha and Kayla.

Sean is also fighting on the September 12 card in Las Vegas, adding another family connection to one of the biggest nights of Ryan’s career.

For Ryan Garcia, the Benn fight represents both a title defense and another chapter in a career that has already produced tens of millions of dollars in reported earnings. Another victory could further increase both his championship standing and his value in boxing’s biggest fights.