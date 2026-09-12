Ryan Garcia Questions Gervonta Davis’ Boxing Future With Blunt Mental Health Remark

Ryan Garcia has taken aim at Gervonta “Tank” Davis during a discussion about the former world champion’s long absence from boxing.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Garcia questioned whether Davis still wants to compete at the highest level. “Gotta be something mental,” Garcia said. “He doesn’t really seem like he loves the sport… I feel like he just loves the money.”

The comments add another sharp moment to the long-running Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis rivalry.

Garcia also pointed to Davis’ inactivity and his last fight against Lamont Roach. Davis has not fought since March 2025, leaving questions around his boxing future. Garcia’s comments come as he prepares for his own return and keeps the door open to another major fight with Davis.

Ryan Garcia Questions Gervonta Davis’ Boxing Motivation

Ryan Garcia said Gervonta Davis’ long break from boxing could reflect his mindset. Garcia said returning after a long layoff is difficult, especially after a performance that does not meet expectations.

Davis’ last professional fight came in March 2025 against Lamont Roach. The fight ended in a majority draw and became a major talking point in boxing.

Garcia said Davis does not appear to love boxing in the same way he does. He also suggested money may be a bigger motivation for Davis.

“Gotta be something mental,” Garcia said. “He doesn’t really seem like he loves the sport… I feel like he just loves the money.”

The comments put the focus on Gervonta Davis’ motivation rather than simply his time away from the ring.

Gervonta Davis Has Been Out Of Boxing Since 2025

Gervonta Davis has remained inactive since his fight with Roach in March 2025. Legal issues, including domestic-violence allegations and related proceedings, have also kept Davis away from competition.

The WBA later placed Davis in “champion in recess” status and ordered other fighters to compete for the lightweight title.

By September 2026, Davis had gone more than 18 months without a professional fight. His long absence has kept his boxing future uncertain.

Davis’ camp has indicated that he could return in early 2027, with lightweight still a possible destination. His return would bring one of boxing’s biggest names back into the spotlight after a lengthy break.

Ryan Garcia Still Wants Gervonta Davis Rematch

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis already have a major chapter in their boxing history. Davis stopped Garcia in their 2024 fight, giving Davis a clear win in their first meeting.

Garcia has since spoken about wanting a rematch at 147 pounds without the rehydration clause used for their first fight. A second Garcia vs. Davis fight would therefore involve different terms from their original meeting.

Garcia’s latest comments also keep attention on the rivalry while he prepares to fight Conor Benn.

For now, no rematch between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is confirmed. Garcia has questioned Davis’ motivation, while Davis’ future remains tied to his planned return to boxing. The rivalry, however, continues to draw attention because their first fight ended with Davis scoring the decisive result.