Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Takes a Bitter Turn as Crawford Comments Add More Heat

Fight day has arrived at T-Mobile Arena, but Ryan Garcia’s comments about Terence Crawford remain one of the biggest talking points around Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn. Garcia will defend the WBC welterweight title against Benn tonight in the main event of a Zuffa Boxing card during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Garcia weighed 145.5 pounds on Friday, while Benn came in at 146 pounds. Garcia enters Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn as the betting favorite, with odds around -330 to -370. The fight brings together Garcia’s hand speed and left-hand power against Benn’s pressure and physical strength.

Garcia, however, spent much of his Wednesday appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay discussing Crawford, who retired unbeaten at 42-0 after beating Canelo Alvarez in 2025.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Gets Overshadowed by Crawford Comments

Garcia said he respects Crawford’s record but questioned why the former champion retired when he did.

“I think he’s just a hater on me for some reason,” Garcia said.

He then criticized Crawford for leaving boxing before facing more young, dangerous fighters.

“You left the game too early. You don’t really rumble with nobody that was hot and ready to go like you are.”

Garcia also gave his view on a possible fight between Crawford and Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Garcia said Ennis would beat Crawford “100 percent.”

“Canelo was slow… you need a fast fighter to beat him,” Garcia said. “You can’t have Errol Spence moving at 2 miles per hour… Canelo every shot is a load up, like come on bro.”

Crawford has since discussed the possibility of returning from retirement to fight Ennis before walking back the idea.

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Fight Has Personal History

Garcia also explained why Conor Benn is a personal opponent. He pointed to an awards-show confrontation two years ago when Benn grabbed him in front of his wife.

Garcia has promised a “spectacular” performance against Conor Benn and said the fight can begin a run against the biggest names available.

The Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight also comes after a difficult period for Garcia. He suffered a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis and later fought Devin Haney to a no-contest after a failed drug test. His February decision win over Mario Barrios at T-Mobile Arena helped move his career in a new direction.

Tonight will show whether that reset continues against Conor Benn.

Conor Benn Faces Major Test Against Ryan Garcia

Conor Benn enters Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn with his own storyline. He is seeking the WBC belt once held by his father, Nigel Benn.

Benn has not regularly fought at 147 pounds since 2022. His recent fights have included bouts at higher weights, including the Chris Eubank Jr. series and a victory over Regis Prograis.

Benn made the welterweight limit on Friday, removing one major question before Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn. The next question will be how he performs across 12 rounds after making the cut.

Garcia’s speed and punching power have made him the clear betting favorite. Benn will look to close the distance and force Garcia into a physical fight.

The comments about Crawford may continue to dominate the build-up, but Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn will ultimately be decided inside the ring.