Ryan Garcia’s Claressa Shields Comment Sparks New Boxing Feud With Rolly Romero

Ryan Garcia has reignited a heated boxing exchange after addressing Claressa Shields’ claim that she could outbox Rolando “Rolly” Romero. During an appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Garcia gave a blunt response when Sharpe mentioned Shields had made the claim twice.

Garcia laughed before saying, “And then she’s knocked out.” He then explained his view in more detail, saying Shields could possibly outpoint Romero early but would eventually face his power. “Maybe [she] could outpoint him for four rounds and then gets knocked out.”

The comment quickly became the focus of the interview. Garcia also made clear that he respects Shields, her achievements and her place in women’s boxing, but said the discussion changes when a female boxer talks about beating a male three-division champion.

Ryan Garcia Takes Aim at Claressa Shields’ Boxing Claim

Ryan Garcia did not stop at his first comment about Claressa Shields. He said the difference between men’s boxing and women’s boxing must be considered when discussing a fight with Romero.

“Obviously, she’s a great fighter and great woman fighter and we respect that.”

He also said he was happy for Shields and her titles. However, Garcia objected when Shields’ claim moved toward beating a male champion known for his punching power.

“When she start talking like that, it’s getting a little crazy now. Somebody needs to pull the brakes a little bit. But it’s cool, talk your shit, man, I’m with it.”

Garcia’s comments focused on physical differences rather than questioning Shields’ boxing ability. He suggested that Shields could use movement and volume to win rounds but believed Romero’s power would become a major factor as the fight continued.

Rolly Romero History Makes Ryan Garcia’s Comment More Personal

The fighter Garcia discussed was Rolando “Rolly” Romero, who has already shared a ring with Ryan Garcia. Romero previously defeated Garcia, adding another layer to the latest boxing comments.

Garcia was not saying that he would easily defeat Shields himself. He said Romero’s size, strength, and punching power would eventually create a problem for a female fighter in a hypothetical matchup.

Claressa Shields has also spoken about training and sparring with men during her boxing career. Garcia’s response accepted that technical skills could allow Shields to compete for periods of a fight but rejected the idea that the physical gap would remain insignificant against a powerful male professional.

Later in the Club Shay Shay interview, Garcia grouped Shields with Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford under the name “the Goofy Avengers.” He continued to separate his respect for their records from his criticism of comments he believes cross the line.

Claressa Shields Fires Back at Ryan Garcia

The Ryan Garcia and Claressa Shields boxing exchange continued after Club Shay Shay posted the clip. The video focused on Garcia’s statement that Shields could outpoint Romero for four rounds before getting knocked out.

Shields responded on X the following day by calling Garcia a “bitch” and reminding him that Rolly Romero had beaten him.

The exchange followed earlier disputes between the two fighters, including drug-test accusations, leaked messages, and public insults. Garcia’s latest comments therefore added another chapter to an existing boxing feud rather than starting a new one.

Garcia did not withdraw his statement or walk back the comments during the appearance. He maintained that Shields is an elite women’s boxer, but a hypothetical fight against a male three-division champion would involve major differences in physical strength and punching power.

The Shields segment became the most discussed part of Garcia’s Club Shay Shay appearance, while the rest of the interview covered his own fights, other boxers and wider issues in boxing.