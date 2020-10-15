Bradley Beal—Nets Pairing Wins Brooklyn Championship Reveals Al Harrington

The Brooklyn Nets have the total package with their All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Apparently there is one piece that is still missing.

“Bradley Beal,” retired NBA player Al Harrington told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show while promoting Viola, the nation’s leading producer and licensed wholesaler of premium quality cannabis products.

“If they can find a way to get Bradley Beal, they outta there,” Harrington told me.

“That would be a REAL big three.”

Drafted at the age of 18, Harrington was one of the youngest NBA players in league history. The Orange, New Jersey native played 16 seasons in the NBA and suited up for the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards. Harrington briefly played overseas with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Bradly Beal had a standout year as a member of the Washington Wizards this season. A Saint Louis, Missouri native, Beal averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

A two-time NBA All Star, Beal was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has been the subject of NBA trade rumors for a while. The Los Angeles Lakers has been a team mentioned in topics of conversations.

“He’s nice and maybe he can get it done but, you’re talking about for sure getting it done and making sure it happens… I’m packaging up LeVert and whoever else they want to get Bradley Beal. I think Brad would be a good piece for them – the only thing outside of that is if they can maybe get a big; a really good big that you know… obviously having Kyrie, Brad and KD, those are all perimeter guys but, the game is played from the perimeter in now. Not inside-out anyway. But I like the kid with the afro [Jarett Allen]; if they could get one of the Lopez brothers maybe…but they’re right there though. Even with what they got right now, they right there.”

In addition to Irving, Durant and Caris LeVert, the Nets made a splash this summer when they hired Naismith Hall of Famer, Steve Nash to become their next head coach. An eight-time NBA All-Star, Nash was the Phoenix Suns’ 15th pick in the 1996 NBA draft out of Santa Clara.

A seven-time All-NBA selection, Nash was named NBA’s Most Valuable Player twice while playing for the Suns. Nash had a prior connection with Durant during KD’s days as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Nash’s was a consultant for the team.

Irving and Nash competed against each other during Irving’s days as a Cleveland Cavaliers and toward the end of Nash’s playing career with both the Suns and the Lakers. Irving also participated in Nash’s soccer tournaments with Nash in years past.