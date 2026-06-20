Brooklyn Nets Named Potential Offseason Landing Spot for All-Star Guard

The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on this offseason given the sheer amount of salary cap space that they have at their disposal.

What they decide to do with that cap space will be very interesting.

Brooklyn Nets Named Potential Landing Spot for Trae Young

Acquiring four-time All-Star Trae Young, either straight up through free agency or via sign-and-trade, is one way that they could use it.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently named the Nets as a potential landing spot for Young, who turned down his player option with the Washington Wizards for next season in favor of free agency. Bailey pointed to the preexisting chemistry between Young and Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. combined with Brooklyn’s cap space as reasons why.

“Years before they entered the NBA, Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young made up one of the most dominant duos AAU ball has ever seen. Now, with Brooklyn being among that small group of teams that can clear out some cap space, they could be reunited in Brooklyn,” Bailey wrote.

“There’s also a sign-and-trade possibility here, since Young might not be willing to fit cleanly into that cap space with a deal starting under $33 million. And the Nets have more intriguing young players to offer the Wizards than Sacramento does.”

The addition of Young in Brooklyn would potentially force second-year guard Egor Dëmin into more of an off-ball role, but Bailey thinks that could be beneficial for Brooklyn’s offensive attack.

“Of course, the Nets did just take three playmakers in last year’s draft (Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf), but Dёmin is big enough to slide over and was a much higher-volume three-point shooter than expected as a rookie,” Bailey wrote.