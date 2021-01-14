Breaking: James Harden To The Brooklyn Nets In Four-Team Blockbuster Trade

In a winter four-team blockbuster mega-deal for the ages between the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers the 2018 NBA MVP James Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets team form a star-studded trio alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The day after Harden publically expressed the Rockets weren’t “good enough” following Houston’s 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston granted James’ wish. In exchange for Harden, the Nets sent the rights to swap four future first-round picks (in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027) to Houston.

According to multiple reports, Houston will also have to right to swap first-round picks with Brooklyn in 2022, 2024, and 2026, per Sports Illustrated. Also, the Pacers, who traded Victor Oladipo to the Rockets, will also receive Dante Exum from the Cavs.

The Pacers added offensive firepower in the form of Caris LeVert and a second-round pick from the Nets while Brooklyn also sent center Jarrett Allen, and Taurean Prince to the Cavs. The Nets also sent Rodions Kurucs to the Rockets.

Here’s how it breaks down for all four teams, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Houston Rockets Land Caris LeVert, Dante Exum & A Gang Of First-Round Picks

Nets get:

James Harden

Rockets get:

Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks, and four Nets picks swaps to Rockets

Cavs get:

Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince

Pacers get:

Caris LeVert

Indiana Pacers Acquire Caris LeVert, Form Dynamic Trio Alongside Domantas Sabonis Malcolm Butler

In his first 12 games of the regular season, LeVert provided to be a reliable scorer for the Nets. He started in four games and averaged 18.5 points while shooting at a 43.5% clip from the floor to go with his 4.3 rebounds a night.

There’s a new trio in Indianapolis. With Malcolm Bragdon around to complement LeVert; the pairing creates a significant two-way backcourt threat while an ascending forward with top-10 potential in Domantas Sabonis manning the frontcourt, the Pacers pose as a legitimate threat to the upper echelon teams in the Eastern Conference.

Regardless of how things pan out on the court, this deal will go down in history as one of the NBA’s most memorable trades in recent years.

