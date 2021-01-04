Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Brooklyn Nets, NBA Finals Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are 3-4 and in ninth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference after a 123-122 loss to a 2-5 Washington Wizards team.

Kyrie Irving: "It’s not going to be put together overnight, nor am I expecting it to, nor am I going to get frustrated over six games or however many games we’ve played. The object of this regular season is to continue to get better & to prepare for the 16 wins in the playoffs." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 4, 2021

The Nets are discussed in NBA Championship conversations with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving is not hitting the panic button just yet. “It’s not going to be put together overnight,” said Irving following Sunday’s loss.

“Nor am I expecting it to, nor am I going to get frustrated over six games or however many games we’ve played. The object of this regular season is to continue to get better & to prepare for the 16 wins in the playoffs.”

Irving scored 30 points, hauled in five rebounds and handed out 10 assists in 39 minutes of action.

Kevin Durant finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jarrett Allen both chipped in with 14 points and Joe Harris added 16 points for Brooklyn.

Three Wizards players scored 20-plus points in SUnday’s win. The Wizards went full-force with their two-headed monster of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Beal had 27 points, five assists and 10 rebounds in the win. Westbrook added 24 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Wizards big man, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Nets Future

The Nets will host the Utah Jazz at home on Tuesday.

The Jazz are currently 4-2 and in third place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. The Jazz are led by All-Star, Donovan Mitchell who is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

The rest of the Jazz’s robust roster includes Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdaovic, Jordan Clarkson, Derrick Favors and Mike Conley Jr.

The Nets will host the Philadephia 76ers on Thursday. Currently, the Sixers sit at 5-1 and in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. The Sixers are led by three headed monster of Joel Embiid who is averaging 25 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, Ben Simmons who is averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Tobias Harris rounds out Philly’s big three with averages of 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Kyrie Irving Charitable Contributions

Monday marks the first Monday of 2021. Quiety, Brookyln Nets’ Kyrie Irving created tons of change locally and abroad with his 11 Days of Giving Initiative through his KAI Foundation.

For the second year in a row, the KAI Family Foundation committed to 11 Days of Giving during the holiday season. In 2020, the events took place from Dec. 1 – 11 2020.

One of Irving’s key intiatives was paying off the tuition of nine students from HBCU, Lincoln University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Other highlights included donating school supplies to 25 teenage girls in Kenya, Africa, donating 100 Book Bags to kids in Newark, New Jersey and donating money to Moms of Black Boys United for Social Change in Brooklyn, New York.

Since the spring, Irving has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to food banks, meals to hungry, sent protective equipment to the Sioux nation in the Dakotas and $1.5 million to help WNBA players who couldn’t participate in the WNBA “wubble.”