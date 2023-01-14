Magic Johnson Calls Out Nets Front Office Over Contract Concern

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin Magic Johnson appears to be watching a good deal of Brooklyn Nets basketball. Johnson tweeted shortly after Nets star forward Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury on January 8. It was soon revealed that Durant suffered an MCL sprain and will likely miss four weeks of play. Johnson tweeted on January 10 his hope for a speedy recovery from Durant, who he said was in the middle of an MVP-caliber season.

Magic Johnson Calls Out Nets Front Office

In addition to the Durant tweet, Johnson shared his belief that the Nets were “the biggest threat” to take down the Eastern Conference top team Boston Celtics, this season. But Johnson also shared a plea that called on Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their need to offer head coach Jacque Vaughn a long-term contract.

“Nets Owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks, what are you waiting for? Sign Jacque Vaughn to a long-term contract. He’s earned and deserves a long term deal. This is the best I’ve seen the Brooklyn Nets play!” Johnson tweeted.

The Nets got off to a rocky start to the season, which led to them parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. They were reported to be days away from hiring disgraced Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Nash’s successor. However, after people within the Nets organization asked them to rethink the decision Jacque Vaughn became the interim head coach and eventual head coach of the Nets. Since taking the reigns of the Nets, Brooklyn has a 25-9 record and has climbed into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Jacque Vaughn Coach of the Year Candidate?

Because of Brooklyn’s run with Vaughn at the helm, the Nets’ head coach has put himself into the NBA’s Coach of the Year award winner. Johnson also tweeted about Vaughn deserving of taking home the hardware as the league’s best coach.

“Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn is my leading candidate for Coach of the Year, followed closely by Sacramento’s Mike Brown and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla,” Johnson tweeted.

Players Praise Jacque Vaughn’s Impact

Not only is Vaughn getting praise outside of the Nets organization with the likes of Magic Johnson, but he has also been praised by the Nets players, including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“When we came back for this season, the start of the season, there was a lot of talk in the summertime, but for us to bring the group back together and start the year was cool,” Durant told Friedell. “And then once Jacque became the coach and we started to move forward then, obviously that was a turning point for us.”

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving talked about the “ease” that Vaughn gives them as head coach of the Nets.

“He gives you an ease,” Irving told Nick Friedell. “When you come into the locker room nothing’s forced, he’s not too high or too low. He’s just holding himself to a high standard, exemplifying what a leader should look like. So as our head coach, as our leader, I’ve been able to learn some things from him.

“And that’s just being able to have relationships with everybody and being able to get the best out of everybody. And that’s been a lesson for me; I felt like this year was just learning how to get the best out of everybody instead of trying to do it all yourself or trying to overthink the game. We’ve got good pieces in that locker room, a good coaching staff. The level of play should raise and it should get easier.”