Mike Tyson Offers His Services to the Brooklyn Nets in Viral Clip

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to many possible free agent signing ahead of the NBA’s postseason. Some of the names are All-Stars like Bradley Beal in a sign-and-trade, former Sixth Man of the Year finalist Joe Ingles, and a familiar face in Taurean Prince. However, none of those pack a punch quite like the recent name attached to the Nets. This time instead of the news coming from sportswriters or analysts, it’s straight from the target’s mouth. The target being Mike Tyson.

In a viral social media clip, The Baddest Man on the Planet shared a video of himself shooting and sinking three straight three point shots on an outdoor hoop. Tyson drained the long-range shots with a joint in his mouth, likely packed with strains from his Tyson 2.0 Cannabis line. The 55-year-old former World Heavyweight Champion showed the ability as a spot-up shooter as well as off the dribble in the viral clip. Granted, while the clip showed Tyson draining three straight, there are cuts in the video, so misses could be edited out.

Mike Tyson to the Nets

Iron Mike shared the clip to his own social media via Instagram along with the caption, “@brooklynnets I’m ready for my 10 day contract.”

Tyson’s last fight was in 2020 when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in the Pay Per View that also featured former NBA player Nate Robinson fighting YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Tyson showed the conditioning to last all eight rounds in the bout against Jones, which ended in a draw. Following the fight, there was speculation that there would be a rematch, but nothing has been announced since then.

A rematch with Jones isn’t the only rumored fight for the boxer with 50 career wins and only 6 losses. Rumors continue to swirl around Tyson fighting the other of the Paul brother Logan Paul. Almost immediately after his draw with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul started mentioning his name with Tyson’s in a future fight.

However, just a few months later, Logan’s younger brother and 5-0 boxer Jake Paul challenged the boxing superstar. A fight that Tyson has said he would be open to.

“Let’s do it, Jakey,” Tyson said on an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson and guest Joe Rogan. “God, wouldn’t that be cool?”

A Pay Per View with either Paul brother would likely be a historic payday for Tyson and be one of the most viewed boxing Pay Per Views in history, and would definitely be more lucrative than the meager $151,821 that he’d be paid on a 10-day contract in Brooklyn. Perhaps Tyson is drawn to playing for a team in his hometown of Brooklyn, but it feels safe to say that if he returns to a sporting event, it will be the giant payday of a celebrity boxing match against problematic YouTubers.

Brooklyn Nets Offseason Plans

While Mike Tyson will likely not be part of the Nets offseason plans, it doesn’t mean the franchise won’t be busy. Recently it was reported that despite contradicting reports that the Nets big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons are all expected to be back and healthy for Brooklyn next season. If that is true and what other changes the team makes will be revealed shortly after the final buzzer of the NBA Finals, but expect the Nets to be in many of the conversations this offseason as they look to achieve their championship expectations.