Mike Tyson Targeted by YouTuber: ‘He’s Old’

It finally happened. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been targeted by a YouTuber for a megafight boxing match. Logan Paul, 26, must be feeling pretty good about the way he handled himself against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6, because now Paul says wants to throw hands with Tyson.

Paul said, “Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old…”.

The YouTuber’s comments about fighting Tyson came via his podcast, “IMPUALSIVE”.

Paul Went Distance With Mayweather

Paul went the full eight-round distance with Mayweather earlier this month in Miami. While Mayweather seemed to get the better of the exchanges, no winner was announced due to the special set of rules the fight had.

Besides, Paul staying on his feet for the whole fight was considered to be a win in most circles for the social medial sensation anyway.

Even though Paul looked like a literal giant standing next to the diminutive Mayweather, and despite Paul being almost two decades younger than the retired boxing champ, the apparent gap between the two in terms of skills and credentials leaned so far Mayweather’s way that most folks thought the 44-year-old would simply walk right through Paul.

But that didn’t happen, and now Paul feels good enough about that outing that he’s open to facing Tyson next.

Tyson Fought Last Year on Triller

Tyson came out of retirement last year to fight in his own eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

The bout was scored a split draw by the special celebrity judges, but most people who watched the action on Triller believed Tyson deserved the nod.

Regardless, Tyson looked solid enough in that fight against a fellow notable boxing legend that most pundits would probably predict him to easily dispose of Paul.

The only probably with that analysis is that’s the same thing everyone just said about Paul facing Mayweather, and things didn’t exactly turn out that way.

Important Details About Potential Tyson vs. Paul Bout

Still, a couple of important details should probably be noted about the potential fight between Tyson and Paul.

First, Tyson is a heavyweight, so he’s used to trading punches with boxers bigger, faster, and stronger than Paul.

Next, Tyson is also considered one of the hardest-hitting fighters in boxing history. Where Mayweather was a defensive savant, Tyson was an offensive buzzsaw.





So Paul would only carry only youth into the ring as his main advantage in the fight this time around.

Those points would make Tyson vs. Paul an intriguing boxing battle, at least on paper and as far as exhibition boxing bouts go featuring former champs taking on YouTubers.

These types of fights might not be for everyone, but plenty of people would tune in to see Paul fight Tyson inside a boxing ring.

