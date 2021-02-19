The Reason For Kyrie Irving’s ‘Personal Leave’ Has Finally Been Revealed

At the beginning of the season, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Kyrie Irving took a seven-game long hiatus due to personal reasons. The sudden decision to sit out by Irving confused many especially because it was on the heels of Kevin Durant’s first six-day quarantine of the season and James Harden had not been traded to the Nets yet. One analyst’s report on why Kyrie had decided not to play left Twitter in an uproar.

Reporter Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson was the reporter that tweeted that Irving’s reason for not playing in the game was simply that he just did not feel like it. Scoop B made an appearance on Ian Begley’s show The Putback to add more context to his controversial tweet.

Reporter Details the Reason Behind Kyrie’s ‘Personal Leave’

“’I just don’t wanna play’ was the tweet and what I actually learned in that situation was that you gotta give more context you just can’t assume that people know what you meant,” Scoop B said.

"From what I understand, Kyrie took a personal day"@scoopB joined The Putback to talk about Kyrie Irving's absence, the TNT tweet last month, and more: https://t.co/rFA3guYnuh pic.twitter.com/NX2ZTzWqSk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 17, 2021

“It was a game against the 76ers, TNT game and essentially there was a lot going on the day before. The insurrection at Washington, D.C. happened at the Capitol Building, and from what I understand Kyrie took a personal day,” Robinson said.

The Nets Were in Troubled Time During Kyrie’s Absence

Kyrie’s first missed game of his personal leave happened the day after a mob of people stormed the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. in protest of President Biden’s election. Kyrie has a history of prioritizing social issues over basketball. Irving was one of the main players against the 2020 NBA restart as it was happening in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd.

“There was a lot going on there,” Scoop B continued. “There were two tweets the first was ‘I just didn’t want to play’ and the second one actually gave that background information about what I had been reporting throughout the day.

“I was actually on the Nets’ zoom call and knew what was on the front end of it based on what was happening on the media side and kind of what was happening behind the scenes, I called about six different people and essentially they don’t pay attention to the second tweet it’s always the first one. For me it was a learning experience but basically what the context was he was upset,” Scoop B said.

So much happened during Kyrie’s seven-game absence. Durant was absent due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Nets seemed to be headed toward a downward spiral. Kyrie even missed James Harden’s first two games as a Net. Now that the seven-time All-Star has returned to the lineup full time the Nets sit at 19-12 and are winners of five straight despite being without their best player KD for the past three games.

The Nets are just now one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the conference.

