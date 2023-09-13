Bills Advised to Seek Trade for $11M RB to Help Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane stressed this offseason that he wanted to see quarterback Josh Allen take fewer risks running the ball, and the team followed through by bringing help in the form of two new veteran running backs.

One insider believes they may still need more help.

NFL reporter Albert Breer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to suggest that the Bills may need to seek a trade for a top-flight running back in order to take the pressure off Allen. The Bills struggled on offense in their 22-16 loss to the New York Jets on September 11, with Allen committing four turnovers.

Bills Advised to Target Saquon Barkley

Breer wrote that Monday’s game made it clear that the Bills still need help on offense, and wrote that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor or New York Giants back Saquon Barkley could be potential targets.

“Watching the Bills/Jets second half again, and it hit me the other day, and was reinforced seeing it again—Buffalo is the team that should take a swing at Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor if either is available at the deadline,” Breer wrote. “There’s too much on Josh Allen right now.”

Per @PFF, the highest graded Giants pass blocker from the 40-0 loss to the Cowboys: Saquon Barkley. 83.0 grade. pic.twitter.com/OGMnolFIiZ — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) September 11, 2023

The Bills already made investments in their running game in the offseason, signing veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray and moving second-year back James Cook into the role of lead back following the departure of Devin Singletary.

The backfield did not have a significant impact on Monday. Facing an aggressive Jets defense, the running backs had a combined 15 carries for 58 yards, a 3.9-yards-per-carry average.

Giants Off to Rough Start This Season

The Giants’ willingness to trade Barkley could depend on where they stand at the trade deadline. The season got off to a rough start, with the Giants losing 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

After the game, Barkley said his team is ready to move on.

“It’s the National Football League. Simple as that. You gotta move on,” Barkley said, via SI.com. “The train gonna keep on moving—hop on. I told them all before, you prepare for this moment your whole life, [so it’s] nothing new. You gonna have bad games. You gonna have bad plays in the NFL. Happens to all of us.”

There had been some speculation that the Giants might trade Barkley in the offseason, but the team ultimately signed him to a one-year, $11-million contract that included a $2 million signing bonus.

The Bills have been connected to Barkley in the past, with SI.com’s Nathaniel Marrero suggesting that the Bills could swoop in if the two sides were unable to reach a deal.

Marrero suggested that Barkley would be a strong addition to Buffalo’s offense, taking some pressure off Allen.

“If the Giants and Barkley can’t agree to a new contract, Buffalo has to at least inquire about the running back,” Marrero wrote. “Barkley would greatly improve a Bills running game that is far too reliant on Allen, who was second among quarterbacks in rushing yards in 2022. At some point, the hits he takes on a game-to-game basis will take their toll.”