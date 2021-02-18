JJ Watt and Bills Have “Mutual Interest”: Report

The JJ Watt free agency saga seems like it might carry on for a little while, but according to ESPN’s Kimberly Martin the Buffalo Bills are still in the mix and there’s interest on both sides.

On Wednesday, Martin reported that the Bills are one of several teams looking to add Watt, which has been a consistent theme since the Houston Texans released Watt last Friday. But, Martin added to the report when she said that the interest is definitely mutual on both sides.

Count the #Bills as one of several teams looking to add JJ Watt. I'm told the Bills have inquired about Watt — and the interest is definitely mutual. We’ll talk #WattWatch, Wentz, Big Ben’s future — and more — on NFL Live today! Join us, won’t you? 😏 @mspears96 @ESPNBooger pic.twitter.com/c7wNYdR0I9 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 17, 2021

This heats up the conversation as the Bills have been looked at as a top landing spot for Watt.

Earlier this week, Around the NFL writer Nick Shook named some of the best landing spots for Watt and listed the Bills as one of those places.

Shook said that Buffalo’s defensive-minded team, with Sean McDermott at the helm, would be one of the best fits for Watt. They would also provide the three-time Defensive Player of the Year with a solid chance to win a Super Bowl title.

If Watt is looking to chase a ring, Buffalo provides one of the best chances of getting the veteran to the Super Bowl in his first year. The Bills were one win from the Super Bowl in 2020, falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and Watt would create quite a tandem with Jerry Hughes off the edge. Buffalo’s blue-collar fanbase would also be a perfect match with Watt, and would welcome him to Western New York with open arms. The Bills have a little over a million more in space than the Titans and a clear cut in veteran Mario Addison to clear the room necessary (Addison’s release would create roughly $6.1 million in new space) to add Watt. Sean McDermott’s defensive minded team seems to be one of the best fits for Watt, with credit due to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah for pointing out this potential marriage Friday.

This past season, Watt tallied 52 tackles, five sacks, and 14 tackles for a loss. He also deflected seven passes and forced two fumbles.

The Bills Have Been Recruiting

Once Watt got released, it didn’t take long for suitors to come calling and the Bills were one of them. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the first Bill to let Watt know that they were interested, just like most of the NFL.

Diggs sent a tweet to Watt that just asked him to hear him out real quick.

@JJWatt just hear me out real quick big fella 😏 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 12, 2021

Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed also got into the mix as well and sent Watt a message on Twitter as well to try and get him to come to Buffalo.

… @jjwatt bro Buffalo is calling. We got a more than great team, more than great fans, great buffalo wings, great waterfall , great pizza and blue cheese …

The missing piece is a great pass rusher to go with our other guys. You available to chat ?🤣 #billsmafia #nfl #jjwatt pic.twitter.com/eq8xiwjUdZ — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) February 13, 2021

Watt Seems to be Enjoying Free Agency

NFL general managers have been waiting for the league to announce the salary cap floor for the upcoming season before making moves. That announcement came on Thursday and the league sent out a memo to teams that the salary cap would be a minimum of $180 million.

Now, that NFL teams know the amount of money they can spend this offseason, they can start making moves and Watt might be excited about that. With free agency comes plenty of rumors and Watt addressed that notion on Wednesday calling free agency “wild.”

free agency is wild. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2021

