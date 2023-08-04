Bills GM Brandon Beane Breaks Silence on Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors

Despite some very public drama over the course of the offseason, the Buffalo Bills never considered trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

General manager Brandon Beane spoke out about the situation with Diggs, saying in an August 1 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that the team never thought about shipping away the wide receiver — and never got calls from other teams asking if he was available.

Beane’s statements mark the latest effort by both the team and Diggs to move beyond the controversy of the offseason, when the team’s star receiver made several cryptic statements on social media hinting at discontent and then was absent on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

Brandon Beane Clears the Air

There had been some high-profile tensions between the team and Diggs this offseason, starting with his sideline outburst during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs then made a number of social media posts that were interpreted by fans as shots at the team.

The situation culminated with Diggs’ absence on the opening day of mandatory minicamp, which head coach Sean McDermott initially said left him “very concerned” before the coach walked back the statement the following day and said that his absence was excused.

Despite the situation, Beane told McAfee this week that the team never considered trading Diggs.