Bills GM Brandon Beane Breaks Silence on Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors

Despite some very public drama over the course of the offseason, the Buffalo Bills never considered trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
General manager Brandon Beane spoke out about the situation with Diggs, saying in an August 1 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that the team never thought about shipping away the wide receiver — and never got calls from other teams asking if he was available.
Beane’s statements mark the latest effort by both the team and Diggs to move beyond the controversy of the offseason, when the team’s star receiver made several cryptic statements on social media hinting at discontent and then was absent on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.
Brandon Beane Clears the Air
There had been some high-profile tensions between the team and Diggs this offseason, starting with his sideline outburst during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs then made a number of social media posts that were interpreted by fans as shots at the team.
The situation culminated with Diggs’ absence on the opening day of mandatory minicamp, which head coach Sean McDermott initially said left him “very concerned” before the coach walked back the statement the following day and said that his absence was excused.
Despite the situation, Beane told McAfee this week that the team never considered trading Diggs.
“No, no one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said. “Even if there was an issue, and he was never asking to be traded, it never came up.”
Beane added that the two sides had some issues to hash out, which they had already done.
“It truly was never an issue, it was just more us getting in a room and talking through how last season finished and getting on the same page,” Beane said.
Stefon Diggs Shines at Training Camp
Whatever issues may have lingered over the offseason do not appear to have impacted Diggs on the field. He was seen as one of the team’s top performers through the first week of training camp, with WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio writing that Diggs was “unguardable” even when facing All-Pro teammate Tre’Davious White.
“During 1-on-1s on Tuesday, Diggs matched up against Tre’Davious White twice and beat the team’s top cornerback both times,” Capaccio wrote. “Of course, there’s a school of thought that you don’t want to see White getting beaten twice by anyone, but Diggs’ precision route-running has made him virtually uncoverable since camp began.”
Diggs and his teammates also appear eager to move beyond the drama over the past few months and focus on the upcoming season. The receiver has been a full participant at training camp, often spending time to work with his younger teammates and imparting some wisdom.
Diggs has also shared praise for teammates, including Gabe Davis who is emerging from an up-and-down season in which he played through an injured ankle.
“I feel like Gabe Davis will have a breakout year,” Diggs said. “I feel like he had got nicked up a little early last year, but I think this year he’s gonna have an amazing year. He’s damn near wide receiver one in my eyes. I feel like if I wasn’t here, Gabe Davis would be a WR1 and it’s something that I can hang my hat on when I say that. He’s an extremely hard worker.”