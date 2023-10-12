Bills Bring Veteran LB Back to Roster After Matt Milano Injury

It’s time for the next man up for the Buffalo Bills after Matt Milano’s injury.

After the Pro Bowl linebacker suffered a fractured leg in the team’s October 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team brought A.J. Klein back to the active roster from the practice squad. Klein has been through several stints with the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott, and now will help provide some veteran depth to the roster in Milano’s absence.

A.J. Klein Back Again

Klein, who came into the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, played under McDermott in Carolina and the two were reunited later. Klein signed with the Bills in 2020, playing two seasons in Buffalo before being released prior to the 2022 season. After stints with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens last season, the Bills brought Klein back again after claiming him off waivers in November.

The Bills brought Klein back last offseason, and he ultimately landed on the practice squad. Prior to the season, Klein hinted at retirement and said he only wanted to come back if he could play with the Bills.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein told The Buffalo News. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”

Klein added that once he is done with the Bills, he’s likely done with football as he has no plans to stay with the game by transitioning into coaching.

Oh, never, no,” he said. “I’ve already spent a lot of time away from my family. To transition into NFL or college coaching, it’s too much time [to commit].”

Klein appeared in 31 games with 15 starts during his two seasons in Buffalo, recording 110 total tackles with five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He could now play an important role on a defense that has been among the league’s best this season, helping the Bills to a 3-2 record.

Bills Have Hope for Matt Milano’s Return

The Bills placed Milano on injured reserve this week, but McDermott said there was still a possibility for him to return sometime later in the season.

“I don’t think that door’s been shut totally,” McDermott said, via WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio.

But McDermott also stressed that the injuries to Milano and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones are a major hit to the team.

We’ve placed Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones on IR. Wishing 58 and 92 a speedy recovery! ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VDi3fA7OcU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2023

“You never ‘replace’ a player,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “And I don’t want to get into comparing players, I don’t think that’s healthy. Overall, it’s the responsibility of the person stepping in to do the job, and we have full confidence in that player—whoever that player is.”

The Bills already lost All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White to a torn Achilles suffered in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. They added some depth in the secondary this week by signing Josh Norman to the practice squad.