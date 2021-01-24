Bills Coaches Continue to Draw Interest Ahead of AFC Championship

In today’s NFL, the price of success is sometimes losing the coaching staff that helped produce that success, and the Buffalo Bills have been a victim of that during their postseason run.

First, it was offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who because of the success of Buffalo’s offense was one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL, but decided to stay in Buffalo for at least the next season. Now, both defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and quarterback coach Ken Dorsey are drawing interest for potential promotions in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks want to interview Bills' QB coach Ken Dorsey for their OC job, per sources. Seahawks also have been speaking to Rams' pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron and Saints' QB coach Joe Lombardi about their OC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Bills’ DC Leslie Frazier and Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy – whose units will square off in today’s AFC Championship Game – have begun assembling coaching staffs with the idea that they are prime candidates for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources.https://t.co/0FqHAneuRh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

For the past few weeks, Frazier has been connected to the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy and according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, things are heating up.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Schefter reported that both Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were starting to assemble their coaching staff’s because they are believed to be prime candidates for the opening.

via ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Frazier privately has told some people that he thinks he has a legitimate chance to land the Texans’ job and has tried assembling a coaching staff in the event that he does. Bieniemy had a strong staff, but some of his candidates are beginning to accept other jobs.

After serving under Daboll this season, Dorsey has also started drawing interest for offensive coordinator positions around the NFL. He was connected to the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator opening earlier this week, per the Detroit Free Press.

Now, Schefter has reported that the Seattle Seahawks are also requesting permission to interview Dorsey for their offensive coordinator position after they fired Brian Schottenheimer earlier in the month.

Frazier is Looking for his Second Chance

Before Frazier joined Bills head coach Sean McDermott in Buffalo in 2017 he spent two years as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, Frazier has been looking for his second opportunity as a head coach.

From 2010 to 2013, Frazier was the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, after he took over in the middle of the 2010 season. He recorded an overall record of 21-32 and his only winning season came in 2012 when the Vikings went 10-6 and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card game.

Although he didn’t have much success in Minnesota, Frazier has excelled for the Bills. Before this season, the Bills adopted an aggressive defensive identity and often relied on their defensive performance when Allen was getting accustomed to the NFL. Before this season, the Bills had a top-three defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed for the past two seasons.

Now, the Bills are playing great complementary football. They had a tough start to the season and allowed 28 points per game through their first six. But, the Bills defense has started to catch on towards the end of the season and have only allowed 16 points per game in their past six games.

They also held the Baltimore Ravens to just three points last Saturday in the AFC divisional round.

Ken Dorsey Benefitting from Josh Allen’s Success

Brian Daboll, Josh Allen, and the weapons at their disposal have allowed the Bills offense to reach new levels of success this season and Dorsey is also benefitting from that success. But Dorsey has been waiting for his opportunity.

He spent five seasons in Carolina working as the quarterbacks coach before coming to Buffalo for the past two seasons. According to the Detroit Free Press report, Dorsey is one of three candidates for the Lions offensive coordinator position. Ravens quarterback coach James Urban and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn are also candidates.

The Lions hired former Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell earlier this week and he has started to assemble his staff.

