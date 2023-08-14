Bills’ Damar Hamlin Sends Heartfelt Message to Stefon Diggs

After his long-awaited return to the football field on August 12, Damar Hamlin took some time to thank a Buffalo Bills teammate who supported him through a difficult year.

Hamlin played in the team’s first preseason game, a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It was the first time he set foot on a field since his on-field collapse on January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals while suffering cardiac arrest. Hamlin’s appearance in the game attracted some national attention, and after the game he took some time to thank those who supported him — including wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Damar Hamlin Shares Love With Teammate

The Bills took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of Hamlin going through pre-game warmups and greeting Diggs with a brief embrace. Hamlin re-shared the video, including a message of thanks for Diggs for the support he showed.

“My brother was the first one to come see me at my lowest.. love you forever 14,” Hamlin tweeted.

My brother was the first one to come see me at my lowest.. love you forever 14. 💕 https://t.co/IMg8JTYKeS — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) August 12, 2023

In the hours after Hamlin’s on-field collapse against the Bengals, Diggs traveled to the nearby hospital where his teammate was being treated and remained there though the hours of uncertainty for Hamlin.

Stefon Diggs walking into the hospital to be with Damar Hamlin ❤️ A teammate, a friend, a brother pic.twitter.com/atX1znazU1 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 3, 2023

Though Diggs stirred controversy over the course of the offseason as he made cryptic remarks on social media hinting at some unhappiness with the team, he remained close to Hamlin and even left an extended stay in Europe to help out his teammate. Diggs made an appearance at Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Softball Game on July 8.

As the Buffalo News noted, Diggs traveled to Pittsburgh to make an appearance at the game an extended visit to Paris where he participated in the city’s Fashion Week.

“Diggs arrived in tie-dye pants, a beanie, and a gray t-shirt with French on it. He spent some time with Hamlin during batting practice before the game and also played around Hamlin’s with younger brother, Damir, among others,” the report noted.

Damar Hamlin Addresses Return to the Field

There had been some fears that Hamlin might struggle with a return to full-speed football and contact after his on-field collapse, which took place after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin said after the game that he knew he needed to give it his all on the field.

“Look, when you step in between those lines, you’re putting yourself at risk by hesitating, and by reserving yourself,” Hamlin told reporters after the game, via SI.com. “I made the choice that I wanted to play—it wasn’t anybody else’s choice but mine. Making that choice, I know what comes with it. So when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain’t gonna be no hesitation. You can’t play this game like that. You’ll put yourself at more risk.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott added that it was “pretty remarkable” to see Hamlin back on the field again after his frightening incident just a few months ago.

“You’re talking about a guy that was in the condition he was in, x amount of months ago, and here he is not only on an NFL team but he’s playing in a game,” he said. “Just the whole thing is remarkable. Look, we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible for him, and I think that sense of normalcy helps. Here’s a young man who goes out there and suits up and plays and makes a couple tackles and then walks off the field.”