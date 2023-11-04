Bills Make Final Decision on Leonard Fournette’s Status for Key Game

The Buffalo Bills added some size and versatility to their backfield when they added Leonard Fournette this week, but will need to wait a bit longer to see what the veteran running back can do on the field.

The Bills signed Fournette to the practice squad, but opted not to elevate him for their November 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bills elevated CB Josh Norman for tomorrow night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals. They did not elevate RB Leonard Fournette, so he will not be active,” reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Fournette’s season debut will have to wait, the Bills could see some of their other newly acquired players hit the field for the critical AFC matchup.

Bills Waiting on Leonard Fournette

The Bills signed Fournette on October 30, weeks after they initially planned but then canceled a workout with him. His addition helps fill the void left by a neck injury to veteran Damien Harris.

The Bills had placed Harris on injured reserve, and head coach Sean McDermott said this week here was no clear timeline on when — or whether — he would return this season.

“We’ll see. I don’t know,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “I can’t answer that one way or the other right now. I can’t say yes, and I can’t say no.”

Fournette, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he had interest from a few teams but felt that Buffalo was the best opportunity for him.

“I had a couple teams reach out to me. But I really wanted to do what’s best for me, a fresh start out here in Buffalo,” Fournette said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I have a lot left in the tank to play, it was all about the right opportunity.”

The Sunday night matchup against the Bengals is expected to have major playoff implications for the Bills. As Pro Football Focus noted, Buffalo’s playoff odds would rise to 81% with a win but fall to 50% with a loss. The Bills are also trying to keep pace with the division-leading Miami Dolphins, who face the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Bills' playoff odds With Week 9 win: 81%

With loss: 50% Week 9 playoff picture ⬇️https://t.co/LGYZvgh11I — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2023

Josh Norman Back to the Lineup

This will be the second time the Bills have elevated Norman, who played a special teams role in their win over the Buccaneers on October 26. The Bills could also see the debut of two newly acquired players, cornerback Rasul Douglas and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Douglas came in a trade deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers, while Joseph signed as a free agent later in the week.

McDermott predicted that both would play a role, though he could not say just how much of an immediate impact they would have while getting up to speed with the team.

“Our veteran players, Rasul and also Linval – in this case – experienced players, us getting a feel for them, how much do they know? Can they pick up the system? I think they’ll be good additions for us. I think what remains is what level of impact are able to make for us,” McDermott said in an appearance on WGR 550.