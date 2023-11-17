GO AD-FREE
Bills WR Gabe Davis Shares Emotional Reaction to Ken Dorsey Firing

Gabriel Davis

Getty Wide receiver Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills can't quite hold on to the ball during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis said when the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, it felt like he was losing a friend.

The Bills parted ways with Dorsey on November 14, one day after a mistake-filled loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football that drooped the Bills to 5-5. The Bills have struggled with mistakes and turnovers on offense, with Monday’s 24-22 loss one of the sloppiest performances.

Two days after Dorsey was fired, Davis shared an emotional response to the news.

Gabe Davis ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ken Dorsey’s Firing

Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia on November 16, Davis said he felt Dorsey’s firing personally.

“He was an awesome OC and a great friend to all of us,” Davis said. “I was heartbroken.”

Davis was among those struggling in Monday’s loss to the Broncos. After the Bills fumbled on the first play of their opening drive, they were driving into field goal range on their second attempt when Davis failed to haul in a pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The pass hit Davis in the hands and deflected to the Broncos for an interception, robbing the Bills of a scoring chance.

Allen also shared an emotional response to Dorsey’s firing, saying he felt a measure of responsibility. Allen had advocated for Dorsey, then the team’s quarterbacks coach, to move up to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll became head coach of the New York Giants.

Allen also said that Dorsey’s firing adds a greater sense of urgency to an already endangered season.

“I take that very personally. It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that, and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn’t have to do something like that,” Allen said, via The Associated Press.

“Our backs are against the wall. The clock’s ticking on what we can do this season and it starts this Sunday to try to turn this thing around,” he added. “I think it takes a lot to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do that’s been good and what can I do to fix what’s been bad?′ That’s what we’ve all got to do.”

Joe Brady Jumping Into New Role

With Dorsey gone, Brady has a short week to prepare for a Jets team that has excelled against the Bills defensively in recent years. The Jets forced Allen into four turnovers in a season-opening win.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brady said he is getting right to work.

“Just worrying about practice right now,” Brady said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s been a short week, but you know, I’m excited for the opportunity. We’ve got a lot of games left, right? Just finding a way to get this one.”

Like Allen and Davis, Brady shared his appreciation for Dorsey.

“I couldn’t say enough good words about Ken Dorsey. I’m here because of Ken Dorsey,” Brady said. “I love that man to death and it was really tough on me. It still is tough on me. I’m not here to speak about any of his play calling, whatever. You know, as the quarterback coach, if results didn’t happen, which they clearly didn’t, I’m part of the reason for that and to blame. But I’m excited about what we have moving forward and the energy that our guys have, and the confidence.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

