Bills WR Gabe Davis Shares Emotional Reaction to Ken Dorsey Firing

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis said when the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, it felt like he was losing a friend.

The Bills parted ways with Dorsey on November 14, one day after a mistake-filled loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football that drooped the Bills to 5-5. The Bills have struggled with mistakes and turnovers on offense, with Monday’s 24-22 loss one of the sloppiest performances.

Two days after Dorsey was fired, Davis shared an emotional response to the news.

Gabe Davis ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ken Dorsey’s Firing Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia on November 16, Davis said he felt Dorsey’s firing personally. “He was an awesome OC and a great friend to all of us,” Davis said. “I was heartbroken.” Davis was among those struggling in Monday’s loss to the Broncos. After the Bills fumbled on the first play of their opening drive, they were driving into field goal range on their second attempt when Davis failed to haul in a pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The pass hit Davis in the hands and deflected to the Broncos for an interception, robbing the Bills of a scoring chance. JOSH ALLEN’S PASS GOES THROUGH GABE DAVIS HANDS AND GETS INTERCEPTED 2 TURNOVERS IN 7 MINUTES.

