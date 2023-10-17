Bills HC Sean McDermott Gives Injury Update on Josh Allen After X-Rays

The Buffalo Bills were able to escape their Sunday night game against the New York Giants with a win, and now it appears they were also able to avoid a significant injury to quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was hurt during the second quarter of the 14-9 win on October 15, playing through pain for the remainder of the game but going for X-rays after the game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Allen on Monday, giving hope that the team’s star player will not have to miss any time.

Josh Allen Listed as Day-to-Day

Allen told reporters after Sunday’s game that he hurt his right shoulder after a second-quarter hit against the Giants. While he did leave the game for two plays while being checked for a concussion, Allen returned and was able to play the rest of the game despite feeling pain in the shoulder.

“A little bit of pain there, but we’ll be all right,” Allen said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

McDermott also said that the X-rays had all come back normal, and on Monday gave an official diagnosis for Allen, saying he was day-to-day.

Josh Allen “just had some pictures” in the X Ray room. Throwing shoulder. Says “we’ll be alright” pic.twitter.com/rN909JFXgi — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 16, 2023