Bills HC Sean McDermott Gives Injury Update on Josh Allen After X-Rays

The Buffalo Bills were able to escape their Sunday night game against the New York Giants with a win, and now it appears they were also able to avoid a significant injury to quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen was hurt during the second quarter of the 14-9 win on October 15, playing through pain for the remainder of the game but going for X-rays after the game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Allen on Monday, giving hope that the team’s star player will not have to miss any time.
Josh Allen Listed as Day-to-Day
Allen told reporters after Sunday’s game that he hurt his right shoulder after a second-quarter hit against the Giants. While he did leave the game for two plays while being checked for a concussion, Allen returned and was able to play the rest of the game despite feeling pain in the shoulder.
“A little bit of pain there, but we’ll be all right,” Allen said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.
McDermott also said that the X-rays had all come back normal, and on Monday gave an official diagnosis for Allen, saying he was day-to-day.
Despite the positive signs from both Allen and McDermott, it was not yet clear if he could still miss time. When asked if there was a chance Allen could miss the team’s Week 7 game against the New England Patriots, McDermott was not ready to say anything definitively.
“I’m not going to go into that,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News on X.
Though he was bothered by an aggressive Giants defense, Allen was able to help the team shake off a slow start in Sunday’s win. The Bills were shut out through three quarters for the first time since Allen’s rookie season, but the quarterback led the team on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Allen spent much of the 2022 season hampered by an elbow injury, which left him in pain and unable to fully participate in practice for a long stretch.
Bills Dealing With Other Injuries
The Bills came into Sunday’s game with a trio of major injuries on defense, losing cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 3 and watching linebacker Matt Milano and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones go down in Week 4.
In Sunday’s win, running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for testing after suffering a neck injury. McDermott said the former Patriots running back suffered a neck sprain and is in concussion protocol, but gave an optimistic outlook.
“He’s doing well, or as well as can be expected,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “He is out of the hospital and resting at home and seems to be in good spirits.”
Defensive back Cam Lewis also left Sunday’s game with a stinger and is listed as day-to-day. Cornerback Dane Jackson is also listed as day-to-day with a foot injury and tight end Dalton Kincaid, who missed the game, is still in concussion protocol.