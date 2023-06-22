Bills QB Josh Allen Blamed for His Role in Stefon Diggs Drama

The Buffalo Bills have seen plenty of drama from Stefon Diggs this offseason, but a new report suggests that Josh Allen may share some of the blame.

Diggs has been at the center of controversy dating back to the conclusion of last season, when he was seen blowing up on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs continued to stir drama through the offseason with a series of cryptic social media posts hinting at unhappiness and some very public recruiting from his brother encouraging Diggs to bolt Buffalo for the Dallas Cowboys.

The drama spilled over on June 13 when Diggs was absent for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, though head coach Sean McDermott said the next day that it was an excused absence.

While both Diggs and the team have remained tight-lipped about the root of the problem, former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III believes that a strained relationship with Allen could be a major part of it.

‘Personal Thing’ Between Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

In a June 21 episode of the “Rich Eisen Show,” Griffin reported that “some people close” to Buffalo believe there is some unresolved tension between the team’s two top stars.

“I think it’s clear this is a personal thing between Josh (Allen) and Diggs,” Griffin said.

🗣️ @RGIII “I think it’s clear this is a personal thing between Josh (Allen) and Diggs.” The ESPN analyst told us what he thinks is really happening in Buffalo between the star WR and franchise QB — truly wow stuff:#NFL #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jTHkZreVFw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 21, 2023

Matt Parrino, a Bills beat writer with Syracuse.com, noted that Griffin’s explanation would make sense given some previous remarks from Allen about the need for better communication. Parrino pointed to the infamous incident from the Bengals loss where Diggs was seen yelling at Allen, who remained focused on the bench and did not appear to acknowledge the receiver.

“Very important little nuggets in here from RG3,” Parrino tweeted. “The one at the end about this whole situation potentially never reaching this level if Allen/Bills didn’t ignore Diggs as he was complaining in Bengals game is very interesting. Lines up with Allen’s organization communication quote.”

If the assertion is correct, it would represent a major shift in the relationship between Diggs and Allen. The pair have been tight ever since Diggs joined the team in a 2020 trade, remaining close both on and off the field and often sharing praise for one another.

In one viral moment last year, Diggs expressed his gratitude for Allen prior to the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

This moment between Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen 🥺❤️ (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/GAUUU0FQII — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for you. You’ll never know how much,” Diggs told Allen.

Stefon Diggs Trade Could Still Be in the Cards

Though Allen and McDermott have expressed optimism that the team will put the drama behind them and focus on the upcoming season, a new report indicates that the team could be open to the idea of trading Diggs.

In a June 19 episode of Broncos Country Tonight, NFL insider Benjamin Albright reported that the team would consider shipping Diggs if the circumstances were right.

“I talked to some people in Buffalo on the condition of anonymity and they said that, ‘Publicly, we’re not moving him. Privately, we would consider it under the right circumstances,’” Albright said.