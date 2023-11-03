Bills QB Josh Allen Gives Key Update on Status After Shoulder Injury

“Every day it gets so much better, and again, if I had to practice today, absolutely would have. If the game was today, I’m playing the game,” Allen said after missing practice on Wednesday. “But just in terms of making sure that it’s not going to be super sore and wanting to be smart when we’re throwing it and that’s up to our training staff.”

After playing hurt through the second half of the 2022 season with a lingering elbow injury, Allen is confident that his shoulder injury won’t turn into a long-term issue.

“I don’t think it’s going to linger too much,” Allen said. “But I think this was the best thing for me in making sure that, just trying to stay ahead of it and not let this affect me long term.”

Josh Allen: highest graded QB in the NFL this season – 90.0 🦬 pic.twitter.com/972DNQPsvu — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) November 2, 2023

It wasn’t clear yet if the injury could change the offensive plan for the Bills. After taking some heat for cutting back on Allen’s runs through the first seven games of the season, the Bills allowed him to open up more in Thursday’s win over the Buccaneers. He had a season-high seven rushing attempts for 41 yards with a rushing score, though also took a number of hits.

Bengals Getting Healthier

Allen is not the only member of the Bills dealing with an injury. The team has been hit hard on defense, losing a number of players to season-ending injuries including cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

The Bengals are moving in the other direction, getting healthier after an injury-struck start to the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow was dealing with an ailing calf that knocked him out of the preseason, but has been recovering and is finally back to full health.

“Joe Burrow, actually, for the first time all season, he is 100% … he dealt with a calf injury for basically every single second of the season until really this week,” the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on October 29.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said the team is ready to face a full-strength Burrow and they’re well aware of his capabilities. Burrow carved up the Buffalo defense in last year’s 27-10 playoff win, and has thrown for eight touchdowns over the course of the last three games for the Bengals.