Bills QB Josh Allen Sticks Up for Stefon Diggs After ‘Snub’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins — but it’s an honor that Allen says he doesn’t deserve.

Instead, Allen believes teammate Stefon Diggs should have won it.

Allen spoke out after the honor was announced on October 4, telling reporters that he believed his teammate was snubbed. Both Allen and Diggs were close to unstoppable against the Dolphins, leading their team to a win that put them into a tie atop the AFC East.

Josh Allen Stumps for Teammate

Allen had one of the best performances of his career against the Dolphins, turning in his first-ever perfect passer rating while completing 21 of his 25 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns. Allen also added a rushing touchdown, helping to take down the previously undefeated Dolphins who were coming off a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

But while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen said he believed Diggs actually deserved the award. Diggs made six catches for 120 yards, tying his career high with three touchdowns.

“It’s Stefon Diggs, man,” Allen said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “He should have gotten player of the week this week.”

But Allen’s stellar day won out. The Bills quarterback set a franchise record with an 84% completion percentage, and Allen’s perfect passer rating was only the second time that mark has been achieved in franchise history. Doug Flutie also had a perfect rating in a December 23, 2000, game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Allen has been strong against the Dolphins over the course of his career, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after five of his 11 career games against the AFC East rival.

Bills Preparing for Tough ‘Home’ Game

As good as the Bills played in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, Allen still believes they could have been better and said there are some things they will need to improve before traveling to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a “home” game.