Bills RB Leonard Fournette Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Post

Leonard Fournette made a splash when he signed with the Buffalo Bills at the end of October, but more than a month later has yet to see the field.

A new social media post saying he is “ready to Hoop” has some fans speculating that the situation could soon change.

Fournette took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a post that appeared to some fans to hint at his readiness to move from the practice squad to the active roster. The Bills have not elevated Fournette for any of the four games since he signed on October 30, instead giving a bigger role to former practice squad back Ty Johnson.

Leonard Fournette ‘Ready to Hoop’

Bills head coach Sean McDermott hinted before the team’s November 19 win over the New York Jets that Fournette had been getting up to speed on the offensive playbook and could be joining the team soon.

“Sean McDermott says Leonard Fournette has been a nice addition to the team and continues to learn the offense McDermott says if not this week, then the weeks ahead he will be a ‘big time consideration’ for call up,” reporter Maddy Glab wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ty Johnson being a north & south runner with some juice fits well in the #Bills offense. Also, really nice block from Connor McGovern as he climbs & drives out the LB. Also, red sleeves with the all whites is ELITE#BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/voIqaCI3dL — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) December 4, 2023

But Fournette was not elevated for that game, nor for the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26. With a key game next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, some fans believe Fournette’s message on social media that he is “ready to Hoop” is hinting that he could finally make the move to the active roster.

“Go Bills activate the man!” one fan wrote in reply.

“A blitz heavy Chiefs team vs Lenny’s blitz pickup skills…I think this is the week,” another wrote.

Bills Find Unexpected Contributions from Practice Squad

After veteran running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve, the Bills signed practice squad back Johnson to the active roster and moved him into a significant role. Johnson has nine carries for 30 total yards over the last two games, adding three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

CBS Sports noted that Johnson’s increased role came at the same time the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, elevating Joe Brady into the interim role. While Johnson is still behind lead back James Cook and veteran power back Latavius Murray and could fall further when Harris returns, he has seen more opportunities under Brady.