Bills Rookie Linebacker Gets Brutally Honest After Benching

Buffalo Bills rookie Dorian Williams had a big opportunity early in his first NFL season, being tapped to fill in at outside linebacker after All-Pro Matt Milano went down with a fractured leg.

But the Tulane linebacker struggled in the role, ultimately being benched in favor of Tyrel Dodson. Williams spoke out this week, saying he understood the decision to send him to the bench but expressing optimism that he could turn things around.

Bills Rookie Benched in Loss to Patriots

While Williams was in the starting lineup for the team’s October 22 game against the New England Patriots, he didn’t last long before Dodson took over the outside linebacker spot. As WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio noted on X, Williams played just 21 total snaps against the Patriots, while Dodson played 31.

Dodson was not happy about the setback but seemed to take it in stride, saying he understood it was the best decision for the team.

“It’s definitely tough,” Williams said, via USA Today’s BillsWire. “I know it’s all out of love–all the coaches want the best for me– but I mean, they have to do what they feel is best to put the team in a position to win.”

Williams earned some praise from reporters for his honesty.

“#Bills rookie Dorian Williams spent a good five minutes taking questions from media today about being benched 2 of the last 3 games,” WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown wrote on X. “Could not have been an easy media session. But he did it with a smile and enthusiasm. Big credit to the young guy. That’s vet level maturity.”

The Bills struggled on defense against the Patriots, who came into Sunday’s game with one of the league’s lowest-ranked offenses. After taking a late lead, they allowed quarterback Mac Jones to march his team down the field for what would be the game-deciding touchdown.

Matt Milano Progressing in His Rehab

Though the outlook initially looked bleak for Milano after he suffered a fractured leg in the team’s October 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has left a sliver of hope for his return later this season. As BillsWire’s Nick Wojton noted, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been careful in not saying that Milano is out for the season.

Milano was also able to return to the team facility, which Wojton saw as a good sign.

“The latest news is that Milano is back in Orchard Park,” Wojton wrote. “McDermott confirmed that the defender had been showing his face around the team facility recently. That likely means he has undergone treatment for the injury as well.

“McDermott said it’s been a welcomed sign to see Milano again–which can also be taken as encouraging news.”

The Bills are already dealing with a number of other major injuries, including a season-ending torn Achilles for All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. While the rookie Williams had the chance to fill in for Milano, the Bills turned to a pair of second-year cornerbacks to help pick up the slack in White’s absence. Both Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have taken on bigger roles, along with veteran Dane Jackson.

The Bills also lost defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a torn pectoral muscle.