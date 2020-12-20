Bills Mafia Greets Team at Airport After Capturing AFC East Title

There’s no fan base like Bills Mafia and they proved it again Saturday night after the Buffalo Bills captured their first AFC East title in 25 years with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

It was a long time coming and although they haven’t been able to enter Bills Stadium all year, Bills fans were waiting at the airport Saturday night to greet the team after their historic win.

The Bills’ plane landed around 1 a.m. in the morning but the cold temperatures didn’t stop the fans from cheering on the Bills as they stepped off the plane and the team loved it.

Several Bills raved about the welcome home and for some of them, like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Tyler Matakevich, it was the first time that they had gotten to experience Bills Mafia.

The best fans ever… that’s love ❤️ 💙 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 20, 2020

Bills Mafiaaaa crazyyyy ❤️💙😏 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 20, 2020

What we just walked off the plane too was absolutely INSANE!! Finally got to meet #BillsMafia ain’t NOTHING LIKE IT!!! — Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) December 20, 2020

Fans didn’t just greet the players as they stepped off the plane though either. They mobbed players’ cars as they drove past when they were leaving the airport as well. Josh Allen shared his experience of driving out of the airport and said that “Wild. Is. An. Understatement.” in four different stories.

This Division Title Was For The Fans

On multiple occasions after their game on Saturday, Bills players said that winning the AFC East was their first goal but it wasn’t their ultimate goal. But, that didn’t stop them from wanting to celebrate the historic moment they just accomplished. They said giving that to Bills Mafia was a part of what made it so special.

“I’m so thankful and I’m so happy for the fans,” McDermott said during his post-game video conference call. “It’s such a cool place to be a part of because of the work ethic of the people in Buffalo and the people around Western New York. I love seeing Bills flags wave out in people’s yards and I‘m hoping there are a lot more people buying flags tonight.”

After the game, Allen also recognized what the win probably meant for Bills fans and they obviously reciprocated that feeling when Allen set foot on the tarmac.

“It feels good, and we are going to celebrate this one for the time being,” Allen said during a post-game video conference call. “It hasn’t happened in 25 years, and I know our fans and Bills Mafia are probably going crazy right now.”

The Bills Won But They Aren’t Done

The Bills aren’t done yet though. They are on a roll and have won their past four games and are a hail mary away from being on an eight-game winning streak. They have a home game in the playoffs locked up with two games left in the regular season and they are ready to go out and prove that they deserve to be where they are.

“It’s great that we were able to do it for the first time in 25 years, to be the team, and to be the quarterback of the team that does it, obviously feels really good,” Allen said during a post-game video conference call. “At the same time, that’s not our main goal. We set out to do this in order to give us a chance to do what we really want to do and that is to win Super Bowl championships.”

Buffalo will finish off their season with a matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football and will finish their regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 3.

