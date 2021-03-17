Bills Plan to Sign 2-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Just last week, general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills decided to release veteran wide receiver John Brown and now they have found his replacement.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills reached an agreement with former New Orleans Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year, $6 million deal that will include another $500k in incentives. 13 WHAM Sports Reporter Dan Fetes was the first to report the deal on Tuesday.

Comp update: Bills and WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal that includes another $500K in incentives, per source. https://t.co/Oy7TGg3Ex3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Emmanuel Sanders Adds to Buffalo’s Pass-Heavy Offense

With the release of John Brown last week, the Bills offense was in need of another weapon to pair alongside Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in the regular season last year and took the league by storm as he made a case for the NFL MVP trophy. Now, Beane has given his franchise quarterback another weapon to throw to and the two-time Pro Bowler could be the perfect fit for Buffalo’s offense.

Sanders is an 11-year veteran with a ton of experience that will be entering his age 34 season. During his only season with the New Orleans Saints, Sanders caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He recorded a season-high 122 yards on 12 catches against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 30-27 win, but Sanders has been doing big things throughout his entire career.

During his first three seasons in Denver, between 2014 and 2016, Sanders recorded over 1,000 yards in one of the best stretches of his career. Statistically, 2014 was his best season, and it was the first year he was named to the Pro Bowl when he caught 101 passes for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns.

Adding a veteran receiver to the already stacked wide receiver room in Buffalo could allow the Josh Allen-led offense to take another big step during this upcoming season.

Bills Could Still Add More

Sanders might not be the only weapon that Beane adds in the next few days as Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz might also be in Buffalo’s crosshairs. Earlier this offseason, Pro Football Focus suggested that the Bills should trade a 2021 sixth-round pick for the veteran tight end.

On Tuesday, that situation became more of a possibility. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles gave Ertz permission to seek a trade and several teams have been engaged in trying to acquire the former Super Bowl champions talents.

The #Eagles have given long-time TE Zach Ertz, one of the faces of their franchise, permission to seek a trade, source said. Several teams have been engaged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

This past season was one of Ertz’s worst statistical season, but the former Stanford Cardinal is only 30-years-old and could have a few years left in the tank. Before dealing with injuries this past season, Ertz turned in one of his best seasons in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year. He tallied 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

