Bills Predicted to Pursue Browns Safety as Micah Hyde’s Replacement

While the Browns will likely try to re-sign Delpit, Balletine noted that the Bills could also be a suitor.

“Schwartz has utilized Delpit in a way that highlights his strengths,” Ballentine wrote. “He already has one interception, but he’s holding opposing passers to a 28.5 passer rating when targeted and has 21 tackles (along with only two missed tackles) through four games.”

“The Green Bay Packers could be in the market for safeties, as they have five set to hit free agency next offseason. The Buffalo Bills could also be on the lookout with Micah Hyde set to hit free agency in 2024,” Ballentine wrote.

Micah Hyde Back in Big Role for the Bills

After suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 of next season, Hyde said he feared his career could be coming to an end.

“I thought I was done,” Hyde said, via The Associated Press.

“So to be in this situation right now with my babies here, having my wife here, I can’t even put into words how amazing it is … because I love where I’m at in my life,” he added with his 3-year-old son on his lap, and a nod toward Poyer. “It’s a blessing to have him back also, because I know I play my best game when he’s healthy.”

Hyde is already having a strong season in 2023, making two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and one pass defended. The Bills are allowing just 13.75 points per game so far this season, bringing an aggressive defense that has generated a league-best 16 sacks through the first four games.

The Bills are getting a major boost in their October 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller returning for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.

Miller had predicted earlier in the week that he would make his return to the field earlier than initially expected.

“I don’t know if the fans can expect to see me yet, but if I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London,” Miller said in his podcast The Von Cast on October 3, via B/R Gridiron.