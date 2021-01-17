Bills React to Earning AFC Championship Berth

The Buffalo Bills have been waiting a long time for this.

Ever since Sean McDermott took over as the head coach before the 2017 season, the Bills have been building towards this moment. After a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Bills are heading back to the AFC Championship for the first time since the 1993 season and they are pretty excited about the opportunity.

🗣🗣BIIIIIIIGGGGG DUBBBBSSSS!!!!🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) January 17, 2021

With two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Bills silenced the doubters and proved that they were worthy of heading back to the AFC Championship, even though many thought the Ravens running game was going to be too much on a cold night in Orchard Park.

But, a 101-yard pick-6 by Taron Johnson, a 3-yard Stefon Diggs touchdown, and a 28-yard field goal by rookie kicker Tyler Bass was enough to seal the deal for the Bills, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was glad to let the people know.

AND THEY STILL THINK WE CANT DO IT!!!!! BILLS WIN AGAIN DAMNIT!!!! #BillsMafia — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) January 17, 2021

Did Marlon Humphrey Provide Extra Motivation for The Bills?

At this point in the year, when their season is on the line, players will look for anything to gain a little extra motivation or an edge heading into a matchup.

Throughout the end of the year, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster gave his opponents plenty of extra motivation by dancing on logos or making comments to the media. The Browns made him pay last week for his “The Browns are still the Browns” comment.

Then there was Marlon Humphrey this week. As the Ravens arrived in Buffalo, Humphrey tweeted out the following.

Does Buffalo wings have anything to do with Buffalo, NY? — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) January 15, 2021

Now, it may have just been a simple question that the defensive back was curious about, but the Buffalo Bills social media account seemed to poke a little fun at the situation after the game.

Honorary Bills Mafia Member Excited for Buffalo Win

Ahead of Buffalo’s matchup on Saturday, Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt delivered a motivational video that had Bills Mafia humming throughout the day on Saturday as they waited for the 8:15 kickoff.

It touched on the down seasons, the Super Bowl runs, and the disrespect that the Bills have received as they’ve made a historic run in the past two months of the season. It even garnered a few responses from Bills players ahead of the game on Saturday.

So, when the Bills came out victorious Saturday night, Brandt had a little fun on Twitter.

Nick Wright Set to Be Sprayed with Ketchup and Mustard

Before the playoffs began TV show hosts, Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright made a bet that revolved around the success of the Bills playoff run.

The stipulations were that if the Bills lost their first playoff game, Cowherd would be sprayed with mustard and ketchup in honor of the routine that Pinto Ron has made famous over the years. If the Bills two playoff games, Wright would have to get sprayed with mustard and ketchup.

Well, the Bills have kept up their side of the bargain and Wright has owned up to the bet. He’ll be sprayed with ketchup and mustard on Wednesday.

Congrats @ColinCowherd & more importantly #BillsMafia. I was wrong. Y’all are going to the AFCCG. As me penance, I get PintoRon’d on @TheHerd Wednesday at 12:30pm ET. Congratulations, sincerely. Especially since today will be your last win until September. Savor it. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 17, 2021

