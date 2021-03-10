John Brown and Quinton Jefferson among Bills Salary-Cap Cuts

The Buffalo Bills were going to have to make some tough decisions this offseason and it seems like the Bills have made the first of them.

After wide receiver John Brown posted a message to his official Instagram account thanking Buffalo for the past two years, news broke that the Bills had released Brown. The Buffalo Bills PR Twitter account confirmed the news shortly after while also stating they had released defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

The @buffalobills have released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 10, 2021

With releasing both Brown and Jefferson, the Bills saved just over $14 million in cap space for this upcoming season, according to Spotrac.com, which they could use towards other free agency moves.

The Bills also have a better picture of what the salary cap will look like this season after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it will be set at $182.5 million, which is $15.7 million less than what it was a year ago.

Both Brown and Jefferson were categorized as cap casualties this offseason and eventually, the Bills followed through.

Brown Went From Having a Career Year to Having the Worst of his Career

After putting together a career year last season with career-highs in both receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,060), Brown the worst statistical year of his seven-year career.

The former Pittsburg St. receiver tallied 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns during their regular season this past year but he also only played in nine games. One of the best games of his career came in Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks when he caught eight passes for 99 yards. Two of his three touchdown catches this year also came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and in Week 17.

When he was healthy, Brown was a valuable asset to the Buffalo offense and took a lot of attention away from Stefon Diggs when he was on the field. So, expect the general manager Brandon Beane to try and bring in another speedy receiver to replace Brown and give Allen another guy who can take the top off a defense.

Releasing Cutting Jefferson Saved $6.5 Million in Cap Space

Cutting Quinton Jefferson saved some valuable cap space for the Bills this offseason as the 27-year-old only recorded 23 tackles and three sacks this past season for the Bills. He also forced a fumble.

With the depth the Bills have across the defensive line and Starr Lotulelei’s return on the horizon, after he opted out this past season, the Bills could afford to cut Jefferson.

They’ll still bring back the likes of Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and former practice squad player Justin Zimmer, who forced New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton to fumble late in the game during their Week 8 matchup.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Vernon Butler will also be back after restructuring his contract on Wednesday

The #Bills also released DL Quinton Jefferson, while DL Vernon Butler decided to help the team and agreed to a reduced deal, source said. He sticks around in a similar move to C Mitch Morse. https://t.co/Q33MfNsfUk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2021

Vernon Butler Joins Mitch Morse in Restructing Contract

Earlier this week, Rapoport also reported that Bills center Mitch Morse restructured his contract with the Bills in order to free up more cap space. Now, according to Rapoport, Butler has decided to do the same thing.

Butler recorded 18 tackles this past season and tallied five tackles for a loss but no sacks. He also forced a fumble and recorded a pass deflection.

