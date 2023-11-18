Bills HC Sean McDermott Makes Big Prediction for Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette has yet to take the field since signing with the Buffalo Bills on October 30, but Sean McDermott hinted that his debut could be coming very soon.
The Bills added the veteran back to their practice squad after Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Fournette, a sought-after free agent, said he had interest from other teams but saw the Bills as his best opportunity.
Though he has yet to be elevated from the practice squad, Fournette could see the field soon for an offense under new leadership.
Bills Giving ‘Big Time Consideration’ to Elevating RB
Bills reporter Maddy Glab shared an update from McDermott, who told reporters on Friday that he foresees the team calling Fournette within the next few weeks.
“Sean McDermott says Leonard Fournette has been a nice addition to the team and continues to learn the offense McDermott says if not this week, then the weeks ahead he will be a ‘big time consideration’ for call up,” Glab wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Bills had originally scheduled a workout with Fournette in October, though canceled it. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bills had expected to lose practice squad running back Ty Johnson to another team, but the deal never materialized and they did not bring in Fournette.
The Bills followed through close to two weeks later, signing Fournette to their practice squad. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back expressed enthusiasm about joining the Bills, saying after he signed that he chose Buffalo over other potential options.
“I had a couple teams reach out to me. But I really wanted to do what’s best for me, a fresh start out here in Buffalo,” Fournette said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I have a lot left in the tank to play, it was all about the right opportunity.”
Changes on Offense for Buffalo
Whenever he does earn an elevation to the active roster, Fournette will join a team with new direction on offense. The team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following their November 13 loss to the Denver Broncos, replacing him with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.
McDermott noted that there is now a greater sense of urgency, especially with the Bills sitting at 5-5 and outside the playoff picture.
“We’re going in five days back into that locker room,” McDermott said, via The Athletic. “I think it’s important those guys feel, ‘Hey something’s changed, and there’s something new that we can be excited about’ in terms of an opportunity to improve. That’s a piece of it. But like I said, it just got to be the right time right now to make the move and see if we can get some energy about our offense.”
Even before Dorsey’s firing, the Bills showed signs of changes in the backfield. Running back James Cook was benched for most of the first half after fumbling on the first play from scrimmage, though returned and ran for 109 yards on 12 carries, sparking the Bills’ offense in the second half.