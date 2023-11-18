Bills HC Sean McDermott Makes Big Prediction for Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette has yet to take the field since signing with the Buffalo Bills on October 30, but Sean McDermott hinted that his debut could be coming very soon.

The Bills added the veteran back to their practice squad after Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. Fournette, a sought-after free agent, said he had interest from other teams but saw the Bills as his best opportunity.

Though he has yet to be elevated from the practice squad, Fournette could see the field soon for an offense under new leadership.

Bills Giving ‘Big Time Consideration’ to Elevating RB

Bills reporter Maddy Glab shared an update from McDermott, who told reporters on Friday that he foresees the team calling Fournette within the next few weeks.

“Sean McDermott says Leonard Fournette has been a nice addition to the team and continues to learn the offense McDermott says if not this week, then the weeks ahead he will be a ‘big time consideration’ for call up,” Glab wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bills had originally scheduled a workout with Fournette in October, though canceled it. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bills had expected to lose practice squad running back Ty Johnson to another team, but the deal never materialized and they did not bring in Fournette.

"I think they need that right now!" Hall of Famer @thurmanthomas and the boys on what Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) could bring to the #Bills offense🔊⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aWDUMDVdul — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) November 14, 2023

The Bills followed through close to two weeks later, signing Fournette to their practice squad. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back expressed enthusiasm about joining the Bills, saying after he signed that he chose Buffalo over other potential options.