Bills’ Stefon Diggs Claps Back at Fan After Cryptic Tweets Cause Stir

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has stirred up fans this offseason with a series of cryptic tweets hinting at discontent with the team, and his latest instance led to a testy exchange with a fan.

Diggs has been open about his unhappiness with the way Buffalo’s season ended, a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals where he was seen growing upset on the sidelines and left the stadium in a rush afterward. In the weeks that followed, Diggs hinted on social media that he was unhappy and made comments that even left some teammates confused.

His brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, stirred the pot even further by openly trying to recruit Stefon to Dallas.

Trevon Diggs posted an edit of Stefon Diggs in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story. (via @TrevonDiggs) pic.twitter.com/uAy1L3KSOw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 16, 2023

Stefon Diggs sparked more speculation on April 1 with a tweet that hinted at desperation.

“Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me…” the Bills receiver tweeted.

After the message led to some speculation and weariness, Diggs shot back in a terse reply to one fan who called him out for being dramatic and compared him to a notorious former NFL receiver.

Stefon Diggs Shares NSFW Reply to Fan

The tweet Diggs shared on Saturday did not appear to be aimed at the Bills or any other NFL team. As several fans pointed out and Diggs later confirmed, the receiver was sharing lyrics from the Drake son “Rescue Me,” which has just been released.

Trevon Diggs then quoted his brother’s tweet, replying that the two “could play each other twice a year” and then liking another tweet suggesting Stefon join the New York Giants.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs tweets “Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me…” #Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs retweets his brother’s tweet, and then tweets “We could play each other twice a year🍿” Trevon then likes a response to his tweet stating: “Stefon Diggs to the Giants?” The brothers are… pic.twitter.com/LQRfQdT2Qb — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) April 2, 2023

While the tweet from Stefon Diggs did seem to be making reference to Drake’s new song, it still rubbed some fans the wrong way.

“This is getting old quick,” one replied on Twitter.

“The next [Antonio Brown]. Cant stay happy,” tweeted another.

That reply seemed to get under Diggs’ skin, prompting him to clap back on Twitter that the fan was “on my [expletive]” over a song lyric.

Stefon Diggs Has a History of Trolling on Twitter

Some Bills fans dismissed the latest tweet from Diggs, commenting that he has become known for making provocative statements.

“Diggs is known to be cryptic for fun on this app,” tweeted Bills reporter Ajay Cybulski.

But Diggs has also used Twitter to convey genuine unhappiness over the state of his career. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team tried to trade for Diggs in 2019, and opened up conversations with the Minnesota Vikings again the next year after seeing a tweet from Diggs saying it was “time for a new beginning.”

One tweet delivered Stefon Diggs to Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane tells the whole story 🔊 pic.twitter.com/otRU3ZkjX6 — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2021

Beane has also shot down the latest rumors that popped up after the season ended, telling reporters in February that the receiver has always been a passionate player.

“You guys have gotten to know him well through his three seasons here, and he’s going to wear his emotions on his sleeve,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “He’s not going to hide his feelings, and he wants to win. As long as that’s the goal, that it’s about winning and it’s not personal goals, and I know that with him. It’s about winning.”