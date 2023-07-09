Bills’ Stefon Diggs Praised for Going from Paris to Pittsburgh for Teammate

Stefon Diggs hasn’t seen much good press this offseason, his trip from Paris to Pittsburgh to support a teammate earned some praise from Buffalo Bills fans this week.

Diggs sparked drama when he was seen growing animated on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, then followed it with several weeks of cryptic posts on social media hinting at discontent with the team. The drama came to a head when Diggs was absent on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, though the situation appears to have since cooled.

While Diggs heard some criticism from Bills fans over the course of the offseason, his trip from Paris to Pittsburgh to support Damar Hamlin earned praise instead.

Stefon Diggs Helps Out Teammate

Diggs joined a number of Bills teammates and other athletes who attended Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Softball Game on July 8. The charity game was hosted at the Pitt campus, where Hamlin first earned a reputation as a standout safety before being drafted by the Bills.

As the Buffalo News noted, Diggs made the trip to Pittsburgh after an extended visit to Paris where he took part in the city’s Fashion Week. The Bills receiver didn’t participate in the softball game itself, but was on the field to support his teammates and showed off some of his fashion sense, the report added.