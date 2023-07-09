Bills’ Stefon Diggs Praised for Going from Paris to Pittsburgh for Teammate

Stefon Diggs hasn’t seen much good press this offseason, his trip from Paris to Pittsburgh to support a teammate earned some praise from Buffalo Bills fans this week.
Diggs sparked drama when he was seen growing animated on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, then followed it with several weeks of cryptic posts on social media hinting at discontent with the team. The drama came to a head when Diggs was absent on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, though the situation appears to have since cooled.
While Diggs heard some criticism from Bills fans over the course of the offseason, his trip from Paris to Pittsburgh to support Damar Hamlin earned praise instead.
Stefon Diggs Helps Out Teammate
Diggs joined a number of Bills teammates and other athletes who attended Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Charity Softball Game on July 8. The charity game was hosted at the Pitt campus, where Hamlin first earned a reputation as a standout safety before being drafted by the Bills.
As the Buffalo News noted, Diggs made the trip to Pittsburgh after an extended visit to Paris where he took part in the city’s Fashion Week. The Bills receiver didn’t participate in the softball game itself, but was on the field to support his teammates and showed off some of his fashion sense, the report added.
“Diggs arrived in tie-dye pants, a beanie, and a gray t-shirt with French on it. He spent some time with Hamlin during batting practice before the game and also played around Hamlin’s with younger brother, Damir, among others,” the report noted.
The visit earned some praise from Bills fans, who noted that Diggs has shown plenty of support for Hamlin. After the safety’s on-field collapse during a January 3 game against the Bengals, Diggs traveled to the hospital to be with his teammate.
“He’s a good teammate. People just want to believe otherwise,” one fan tweeted.
“He has showed who he is when he was still around when damar was at cincy hospital. Dude is good people, let the haters hate,” tweeted another.
Stefon Diggs Drama Likely Over
While the unexpected absence from minicamp caused a stir at the time, the drama appears to have subsided as Diggs returned the following day and head coach Sean McDermott walked back a statement that he was “very concerned” about the situation.
While the Bills are still off for a few more weeks before the start of training camp, one insider is confident that there will not be a recurrence of the situation. In a June 26 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Diggs is expected to be a full participant at training camp with no further issues.
“I was told pretty adamantly that Diggs would not have been there for that minicamp practice on the field had he not felt that they were in a little better of a place than they were before that Tuesday,” Fowler said. “I do sense that things are positive, and I’m told the Bills fully expect him for training camp. They don’t really expect any funny business here; they do believe they have this resolved.”