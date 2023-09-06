Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Ships Stefon Diggs to NFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills moved past the drama that surrounded Stefon Diggs for months this offseason and are ready to focus on the season, starting with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

But one insider suggests that the Bills could revisit the situation with Diggs should the season go off the rails, suggesting the All-Pro wide receiver could find his way to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster deal. Peter Bukowski said on the Locked on Packers podcast that the Bills have a trying start to the season, and could look to find value in their once-discontent wide receiver on the trade market if they fall out of contention quickly.

Bills Trade if Season Goes ‘Sideways’

Bukowski suggests that the Bills could still consider moving Diggs, making reference to his absence on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

“Von Miller is going to miss the first four weeks of the season, at least,” Bukowski said in the episode published on September 6. “[The AFC East] is a meat-grinder of a division and [Bills head coach] Sean McDermott is not that far removed from saying he was very concerned that Stefon Diggs was not participating in camp. What if that goes sideways, and you have the chance to get Stefon Diggs for a first-round pick?”

The trade could be attractive from Green Bay’s perspective, adding a proven pass-catching target for quarterback Jordan Love to help them compete with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in what is expected to be a competitive division.

Insider Shot Down Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors

A Diggs trade may not be so palatable for the Bills, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out back in February when the trade rumors first began surfacing. He noted that the Bills would incur a massive cap charge for trading Diggs, a significant impediment to any deal.

The Bills would need to fall out of playoff contention before the trade deadline in order to meet the stipulations of Bukowski’s proposed scenario, which may not be likely given they enter the season as favorites to win a competitive AFC East.

The Bills have also appeared to move beyond the issues that surrounded Diggs earlier in the offseason. After his outburst on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs made a series of cryptic posts on social media hinting at discontent with the team, culminating in his absence at the start of minicamp.

Though McDermott said at the time he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence, the Bills coach walked it back the next day and said the absence had been excused. Diggs has been a full participant in training camp since then, and was named a team captain.

Stefon Diggs on what it means to be named a captain…again #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/bmtqe1jdl7 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 31, 2023

But the Bills may have been open to the idea of trading Diggs if the situation were right. In a June 19 episode of Broncos Country Tonight, NFL insider Benjamin Albright said sources close to the team confirmed that the Bills were open at the time to trading Diggs.

“I talked to some people in Buffalo on the condition of anonymity and they said that, ‘Publicly, we’re not moving him. Privately, we would consider it under the right circumstances,’” Albright said.