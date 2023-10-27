Bills Advised to Trade for Bears DT With ‘Reasonable’ Salary

The Buffalo Bills have some holes to fill on defense and just a bit of salary cap space to do it, leading one insider to suggest Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings as a reasonably priced target at the upcoming trade deadline.

The Bills are without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones after he suffered a pectoral tear, with linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White joining him on injured reserve. All three are expected to be out for the season, leaving the Bills without three of their top-performing players.

While adding Billings would not start to make up the difference, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested it could be one of the most attainable moves for a Bills team that has limited resources.

No ‘Home Run’ Moves for Bills

Knox noted that the Bills have only $5.3 million in cap space as the October 31 trade deadline nears, with the team adding some breathing room by restructuring the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. The move added $3.9 million in space, leading to speculation that the Bills were planning on making an addition at the deadline.

That led Knox to suggest the team could target Billings, who has a track record of success.