Bills WR Delivers Heartfelt Message to Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills put together a special season this year, and it was driven by an offense that scored the most points per game in the AFC at the end of the regular season.

It was led by an NFL MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen, who finished the regular season by throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and rookie Gabe Davis also stood out as well in the potent offense. They combined for 3,101 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Each receiver in the receiving corps played a special role though and that includes fourth-year receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Although he wasn’t one of Allen’s biggest targets, the 5-foot-8, 173-pound human joystick carved out a role for himself this year and caught 30 receptions for 282 yards and five touchdowns this season.

But, he also contributed in other ways as he rushed 10 times for nine yards, and also completed a touchdown pass to Allen against the Arizona Cardinals. During that same week, McKenzie also acted as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during practice all week to simulate Murray’s ability to scramble outside of the pocket.

He played a special role all season long and as McKenzie enters free agency this offseason he sent a heartfelt message to Bills Mafia, thanking them for their support this season.

“I don’t know what the future holds from here and I’m kinda nervous, but also anxious to see what’s next,” McKenzie said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I would like to thank you #billsmafia for embracing me not only as a player, but as family. Now every Sunday from here on out I will feel your roar that gives me life in my heart. Hopefully this is not goodbye, because I would love to finish what we have started and bring you (the fans) what you deserve.”

McKenzie even told Bills general manager Brandon Beane where he could find him if he wanted to talk about a new contract.

“P.S. If Beane is looking for me tell him I will be at @latrailabarbecue selling my meat.”

McKenzie and return man Andre Roberts are the only two Bills wide receivers who are set to be free agents this offseason.

McKenzie Had a Career Game Against the Miami Dolphins

In Buffalo’s regular season finale against the Dolphins, McKenzie stepped up when the starters took a seat as the Bills prepared for their AFC playoff matchup.

In a 56-26 blowout, McKenzie caught six passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. But, he also scored on an 84-yard punt return touchdown as Roberts took the game off.

Isaiah McKenzie REALLY Likes Scoring TDsIsaiah McKenzie returns the punt 84 yards for his 3rd touchdown of the game. The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. The Chunky® Million Meals Challenge Madden NFL 21 tournament presented by Target, hopes to help tackle hunger in schools. In partnership with GENYOUth, we are… 2021-01-03T19:17:01Z

In one of his biggest opportunities of the season, the former Georgia receiver stepped up for the Bills and proved what he could provide for the Bills in the future.

2020 Was McKenzie’s Best Season Yet

Ever since joining the Bills in 2018, McKenzie has been carving out his own role and 2020 was his best season yet. In the past three years, he’s recorded 715 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 75 receptions.

But, he set career-highs in all three categories this season and gave the Bills an extra receiver of depth this season with the injuries they suffered throughout the season.

