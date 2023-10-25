Insider Dishes on Bills GM Brandon Beane Making ‘Bold’ Trade at Deadline

The Buffalo Bills (4-3) are banged up and out of sync heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills can hopefully make the adjustments to get a much-needed win on a short week, but with the October 31 trade deadline just around the corner, there’s a lot of discussion over whether Buffalo will look to obtain outside help to fill in some gaps.

ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler told Dan Graziano that he wouldn’t be surprised if Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a splash move.

“Buffalo is fairly light up the middle due to injuries at defensive tackle and linebacker, so finding some juice there would make sense,” Fowler wrote. “But there aren’t many available options that make sense. Minnesota linebacker Jordan Hicks would provide experience and leadership at a young spot.

“The Bills do like their young linebackers and want to see them develop. Once Ed Oliver returns, the defensive tackle spot will have a four-man rotation. So, leaning no on a Buffalo move, but GM Brandon Beane has shown the willingness to be bold late in the window.”

Buffalo has lost three key starters on defense, cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles), linebacker Matt Milano (leg), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pec). After allowing the New England Patriots, a team with one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL, to run up 29 points in last week’s loss, there’s definite concern.

Bills Will Be ‘Forced to Make a Deal’ at the Trade Deadline, Analyst Suggests

The Athletic’s Randy Mueller believes the Buffalo has no choice but to make a trade in order to get their defense back on track. “I don’t think the Bills can go on like this, and they are going to be forced to make a deal,” Mueller wrote.

“Against the Patriots, the Bills started two young and unproven inside linebackers and replaced one in the second half with a college free agent — hardly a recipe for long-term success.”

Mueller suggested that Beane call up the Denver Broncos to make a trade for defensive tackle Mike Purcell or inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

“Both Broncos can be expected to get a shot of adrenaline in coming from the chaos in Denver to a really good Bills team, and neither has an exorbitant salary, so they should fit in under a tighter cap,” Mueller noted. “The Bills have to be somewhat desperate and not quibble at this point.”

The Bills May Look to Find Josh Allen Another Offensive Weapon

The Bills restructured Dion Dawkins’ contract on October 24, which cleared up $3.9 million in cap space, a move that sparked debate over whether Buffalo will look to add another receiver before the trade deadline

Quarterback Josh Allen and Co. have scored a total of 10 points in the first halves of the past three games, and save for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, there’s not a lot of consistency in the passing game. With tight end Dawson Knox out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his wrist, adding another pass-blocking receiver could be on the table, especially with Quinton Morris (ankle) out.

NYUp.com’s Ryan Talbot urged Buffalo to take another look at obtaining wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Panthers’ Terrace Marshall, or Vikings’ Adam Thielen.

However, if wide receiver Gabe Davis can step up against Tampa Bay, and tight end Dalton Kincaid can continue his success from last week, the Bills will feel much more comfortable sticking with the weapons they already have.