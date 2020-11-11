Chiefs Star Heaps Massive Praise for Bills Mafia

Since learning of the passing of Josh Allen’s grandma after the Buffalo Bills 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Bills Mafia has been showing out for their franchise quarterback.

As of about 1:30 on Wednesday, Bills Mafia had donated over $300,000 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital, one that Allen has been known to work with throughout his career in Buffalo, in honor of his late grandmother, Patricia Allen. After donations continued to come in, the hospital even made a special button where you could donate in special increments such as $17, $117, $217, and so on.

When the news first broke and the total was just around $34,000, Allen came out and recognized Bills Mafia and all of Buffalo.

“At a loss for words,” he wrote in a tweet. “Buffalo, I love you.”

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

But that’s not the only professional athlete that has recognized the thoughtfulness of the Bills’ dedicated fan base. After learning of the donations, Kansas City star safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to recognize what Bills Mafia was doing.

Bills Mafia raised over $100K for Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in honor of Josh Allen's grandma Patricia, who died this past weekend Real fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ls6kZeP8HT — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 10, 2020

He Wasn’t the Only One

Several other Bills players took to social media to recognize the efforts of their fans as they stood behind Allen in a time of need.

Bills after Micah Hyde tweeted, “Simply Amazing #BillsMafia.” Dean Marlowe tweeted “Best Fans in the World”

The outpouring of support even caught the eyes of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills' QB Josh Allen is wowed by fans' support for his late grandmother:https://t.co/ZbA407XNZL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2020

Historical Game

Despite losing his grandma just hours before Sunday’s game, Josh Allen went out and played one of the best games of his career and he said there was never a doubt in his mind that he should play.

“That’s what she would’ve wanted,” Allen said during his press conference on Wednesday.

The former Wyoming quarterback torched the Seattle Seahawks for 415 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also ran for another touchdown as the Bills captured their biggest win of the season in historic fashion.

Allen also joined a select group of quarterbacks as he became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to have two games with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus touchdowns, no interceptions, and a quarterback rating of at least 130, in the same season.

He’s done that twice this season and other quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have only done that once in their entire career.

Bills Mafia Steps Up Again

This isn’t the first time Buffalo has stepped up either.

During their run to the playoffs in 2017, then Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens that sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Bills fans ended up donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in $17 dollar increments to recognize the 17-year playoff drought they had gone through.

It was reported that over $400,000 was raised for Dalton’s foundation.