Cole Beasley Has Historic First Half Against 49ers

Earlier this season, before the Buffalo Bills took on the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a message for everyone.

“Cole Beasley is always open,” Diggs told the media during a video conference call.

Later that week, Beasley caught 11 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. On Monday, that theme continued through the first half as the 5-foot-8, 31-year-old wide receiver went off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Through the first half, Beasley reeled in seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He was a man on a mission and the first half of the game was also a historic start for Beasley.

First, he must love State Farm Stadium.

Per ESPN’s Buffalo Bills beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, the 86 yards Beasley had against the Cardinals in the first half of Week 10 was the highest first-half mark of his entire career. Beasley topped that on Monday with 113 yards in the first half.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Cole Beasley's 86 receiving yards mark his best-ever first half. Ironically, he also had 86 yards in the previous half of football he played in this stadium (Wk. 10 vs Cardinals) — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 8, 2020

Beasley’s two-year span with the Bills is also the best of his career. Not including Monday’s game, Beasley has 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns on 124 catches. He set a career-high of 106 targets in 2019 and is on track to possibly top that total in 2020.

Throughout this season, Beasley has proved to be a valuable piece to Buffalo’s offense, and even with wide receiver John Brown out he continues to prove it.

The Best of the Small Men

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques actually had a lot of interesting statistics to share about Beasley on Monday night. After scoring his touchdown in the second quarter, which was his fourth of the season, Beasley has the most touchdown receptions for any player 5’8 or shorter.

Hell of a stat from @ESPNStatsInfo — Cole Beasley has the most TD receptions ever by a player 5'8" or shorter — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 8, 2020

Last season, Beasley had a career-high six touchdown receptions and recorded the 33rd of his career during Monday’s game. He has 10 since joining Buffalo, which is tied for the most in any two-year stretch of his entire career. With how often Josh Allen targets him he’s sure to top that number this season. Beasley has also topped 100 receiving yards in four games this season.

Rock the Beasley

Beasley got the scoring started for Buffalo when he ran a little 5-yard hitch route and found an opening right on the goal line before Allen hit him with a strike that put the Bills on the board.

The entire team had some fun afterward with a celebration that made Twitter go crazy. Offensive guard Jon Feliciano picked up Beasley on the goal line and rocked him like a baby, hence the “Rock the Beasley.”

If anything is for certain, Beasley has won over Bills Mafia during his first two years in Buffalo.

