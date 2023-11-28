Analyst Slams ‘Out of Control’ Criticism of Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has come under fire often this season for his turnovers, but one analyst believes the criticism is going a bit too far.

Allen has struggled with turnovers at times, starting the season with three interceptions and a fumble lost against the New York Jets and then throwing at least one interception in 10 of the team’s 12 games this year. Allen’s 13 interceptions lead the NFL so far this season, as do his 24 passing touchdowns. Allen has also tied a career-high with nine rushing touchdowns, along with four fumbles.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the criticism is disproportionate to the praise Allen should receive.

“The stuff being said about Josh Allen is absolutely out of control,” Orlovsky shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dan Orlovsky Wants Josh Allen’s Season in Context

Orlovsky has been defending Allen long before the November 28 post taking aim at the “out of control” criticism. In a November 18 appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Orlovsky noted that critics want to point to Allen’s interceptions without giving credit for his touchdowns.

“If people are going to say that Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions, we also have to put into the context that he leads the NFL in touchdowns as well,” Orlovsky said, via SI.com. That he’s top-5 in QBR. Since Week 1 (when Allen threw three interceptions against the New York Jets), I count three interceptions that I sit there and go, that’s a dumb decision.”

While Orlovsky’s recent defense of Allen didn’t single out any critics, he may have been responding to fellow ESPN analyst Ryan Clark who said after the team’s November 26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that Allen has not been consistently clutch in the big moments. Allen threw for 339 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed for another 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the 37-33 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The Bills have struggled on offense at times this season, firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 5-5. Sunday’s loss to the Eagles dropped the Bills back to .500 at 6-6, leaving them some work to climb back into the playoff picture with difficult games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys coming up next.

Josh Allen Gets Love From Opponents

While critics may still be hung up on Allen’s turnovers, opponents are impressed with his talent. Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s game, Eagles safety Darius Slay shared some big praise for Allen’s performance and noted that the criticism over his turnovers is off base.

Darius Slay doesn’t get the criticism of Josh Allen, who was a straight up baller today. #Eagles #Bills pic.twitter.com/G0HZ1XoOsH — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 27, 2023

“He was doing his thing today,” Slay said, via AtoZ Sports. “I don’t know why a lot of media give him a little bad talk because of turnovers. But you could see today, he threw the ball 51 times. I don’t know a guy that can throw 51 times, 40 times a game, and expect not to turn the ball over. I know you want to take care of it, but you’re throwing the ball 51 times, you’re going to throw an interception. It’s just going to happen.”